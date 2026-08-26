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Bournvita maker pulls health claims as FSSAI cracks down on misleading ads

Bournvita maker pulls health claims as FSSAI cracks down on misleading ads

The FSSAI has extended its enforcement to online marketplaces and food service providers, issuing 12 notices to e-commerce entities and over 30 to food service operators, including prominent restaurant chains.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 2:39 PM IST
Bournvita maker pulls health claims as FSSAI cracks down on misleading ads Bournvita-maker under FSSAI lens

Mondelez India Foods, the maker of Bournvita and Cadbury products, has withdrawn its health and nutrient-comparison claims following a notice from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The company has also removed associated advertisements from online retail platforms, as the regulator steps up its drive against deceptive food marketing.

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Over 150 notices issued

The action is part of a broader crackdown in which the FSSAI has served more than 150 notices to food manufacturers over misleading marketing, inaccurate claims, and labelling violations. Companies cited by the authority include PepsiCo India, Coca-Cola, Abbott India, Red Bull, Danone India, Monster Energy India, Ferrero India, and Kenvue.

Bournvita's earlier scrutiny

Bournvita first came under the scanner in 2023 over its sugar levels and nutritional assertions, particularly in advertising aimed at children. The latest enforcement follows an FSSAI advisory issued in May 2025 urging food businesses to stop using the term "100%" on labels and marketing material, saying it could imply absolute purity or superiority.

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ALSO READ:Nestle, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola among major food giants on FSSAI’s radar after 150 issued notices over ad, label claims

Other firms follow suit

The regulator's push has prompted similar corrections across the industry. Amway India has dropped its "100% Pure Coconut Oil" branding and promotional content and removed the "Energy Drink" label from its caffeinated XS product line. Kerala-based Juza Foods has agreed to retract claims such as "boost immunity" and "support stronger bones", along with comparative calcium assertions on its baby food products.

E-commerce and restaurants in focus

The FSSAI has extended its enforcement to online marketplaces and food service providers, issuing 12 notices to e-commerce entities and over 30 to food service operators, including prominent restaurant chains.

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ALSO READ: Your daily chai may hide iron particles: FSSAI shares an easy way to spot them

The latest actions by the regulator emphasise its commitment to ensuring that food claims are credible and do not mislead consumers. However, the ongoing challenge will be to maintain compliance once companies have retracted or altered their claims.

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Published on: Aug 26, 2026 2:26 PM IST
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