'Boycott Turkey tourism': Outrage in India as Turkish military planes land in Pakistan

Anger erupted across Indian social media after reports surfaced that six Turkish C-130 Hercules transport aircraft carrying military cargo had landed in Pakistan on Sunday. Several experts and commentators reacted sharply to the development, calling for a nationwide boycott of Turkish tourism and airlines.

Pawan Durani, a social media user, wrote, “How many of you remember 'Operation Dost', where within one hour of earthquake in Turkey, India was the first country to send relief teams. Snakes...” His remarks reflected growing frustration over what many perceived as Turkey's betrayal after India's swift humanitarian support during Turkey's 2023 earthquake crisis.

Security analyst Sushant Sareen responded, “What do you call people who feed these snakes? If we are stupid by blame the Turks who are doing what they want to do.”

Swasti Rao, a geopolitical commentator and author, stressed the seriousness of the issue: “Good to see that Turkish C130 Hercules transport aircrafts with Military Cargo landing in Pakistan is being noticed in India. Turkey has been arming Pakistan, with an openly anti-India rhetoric," she wrote on X. "We usually only discuss #China." Rao said that not just Pakistan, Turkey is also arming Bangladesh. "It's worrying @PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia.”

Voices from the Indian public echoed similar anger. Aravind, another social media user, urged Indian travelers to boycott Turkey. "Indian tourism to Turkey is increasing year after year even as Turkey harms Indian economic and geopolitical interests even more than Pakistan year after year in a nexus with Pak and China. Now it is direct military support against India using Pak as a proxy. Indians please boycott this terrorist Turkey's tourism."

"Look at with shame anyone in your family or friends who take Turkish Airways or travel to Turkey. Look at them like they are shameless and have no spine. This is the only way to stop our senseless some from supporting our adversaries for their self-interest.”

Another user posted, “Operation Dost: In 2023 earthquake in Turkey and India govt within an hour send huge relief material to Turkey. NOW: The Turkey Army sent its C-130 Hercules to Pakistan to prepare for the War against India. Snakes.”

Adding to the growing calls, an author urged, “Guys, cancel your travel bookings to Turkey. They are arming Pakistan.”

Prominent academic voices also weighed in. Aswini Mohapatra, Professor at the School of International Studies in JNU, said, "Turkey has reportedly sent arms & drones to Pakistan to help defend its borders. India needs to reciprocate by providing logistical support to the separatist PKK & Cyprus northern part of which is occupied by Turkey since July 1974."

The backlash against Turkey comes as China, too, openly backed Pakistan's stance after the Pahalgam attack, calling for a "swift and fair investigation" while reiterating its support for Islamabad's "sovereignty and security interests."

Tensions between India and Pakistan have surged following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.