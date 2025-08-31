Brahma Chellaney flags US meddling in Myanmar as PM Modi pushes for fair elections, deeper cooperation

India must tread cautiously as foreign meddling in Myanmar could destabilize its northeast, warned noted geostrategist Brahma Chellaney, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar’s military leader on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

“Myanmar has historically been a peaceful neighbor, never posing a threat to India’s security. But U.S. policy risks altering that dynamic,” Chellaney posted on X. “While Washington props up military-linked regimes in Pakistan and Bangladesh, it is simultaneously working to topple Myanmar’s junta — arming rebels whose activities have spilled over into India’s Manipur state and fueled ethnic unrest.”

Advertisement

He contrasted this with Modi’s position, noting, “In contrast, Modi… pledged support for ‘a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process.’ Foreign meddling not only blocks reconciliation there but also threatens to destabilize India’s vulnerable northeast.”

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, called Myanmar “a vital pillar” of India’s Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. “We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security,” he wrote after his talks with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and I held talks in Tianjin. Myanmar is a vital pillar of India’s Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security. pic.twitter.com/Sxs32TsiTK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2025

According to an MEA release, the leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas including defence, border management and trade. Modi emphasized the need to speed up connectivity projects, seeing them as crucial to regional integration. He also expressed hope for “fair and inclusive” upcoming elections in Myanmar and reaffirmed India’s readiness to support the country’s development.