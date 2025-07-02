'BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram will be brought under DRDO,' clarifies Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Former Union Minister and Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (BATL) will be brought under the direct control of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), amid growing concerns over the unit's future following reports of a proposed delinking from its parent company.

"A few weeks ago, I had brought the concerns regarding the delinking of BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram (BATL) from its parent company to the authorities in the Ministry of Defence. The ministry has reassured me that BATL will be brought directly under the DRDO. This will bring the employees of BATL directly under the Government of India framework and be part of India's #AtmaNirbharBharat program, which was not possible working as a JV with a foreign firm," Chandrasekhar said.

He further added, "The Modi government will ensure that BATL unleashes its full potential, aligned with the nation's strategic interests, as well as safeguarding the interests of its employees."

His statement comes amid unease at the Thiruvananthapuram-based unit following reports of a resolution passed at BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd (BAPL) meetings to delink BATL. Though BATL Managing Director A Joseph told The Hindu that the unit had not been formally separated yet, he did not rule out the possibility either. Employee unions have raised concerns that the Kerala government, which had handed over the original facility (KELTEC) to the Centre for ₹1 in 2007, was kept in the dark about the move.

Unions have argued that the delinking attempt shows disregard for a facility that has turned consistent profits — ₹24 crore in FY2024–25 — and played a critical role in the BrahMos missile supply chain, including during Operation Sindoor.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam have both written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking urgent intervention.

"Employees were recently alarmed to learn — through proceedings at a Board of Directors meeting and the Annual General Meeting of BAPL — that a resolution had been passed to delink BATL from BAPL. This decision was taken without the prior knowledge or consultation of the State government, the employees, or the trade unions,” Tharoor noted in a June 27 letter.

The facility, spread over 15.8 acres near the Thiruvananthapuram airport, was originally Kerala Hi-Tech Industries Ltd (KELTEC) before being transferred to the Indo-Russian BAPL joint venture in 2007 during the UPA era.

