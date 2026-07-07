BrahMos for Indonesia: PM Modi's Jakarta visit delivers major defence breakthrough

India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a pact for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Indonesian military. The deal was signed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to Jakarta.

Reuters reported that India will also supply Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia. Indian government sources earlier told the news agency that the deal, estimated to be worth around $630 million (₹5,985 crore), was expected to be signed during Modi's visit.

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With this deal, Indonesia becomes the third country to sign an agreement to buy BrahMos missiles.

Philippines and Vietnam are two other foreign buyers of BrahMos.

The deal marks a significant expansion of India's defence exports and is expected to deepen strategic ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy amid growing competition with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea, and air platforms. The Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles can be integrated on Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets operated by the Indonesian Air Force.

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MEA Highlights Outcomes of Talks

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said one of the key outcomes was cooperation on the BrahMos System.

According to Jaiswal, the agreement "demonstrates the capability of the Indian defense industry", "strengthens Atmanirbhar Bharat and boosts indigenous defence manufacturing", and "promotes innovation, global competitiveness and exports."

He also announced an Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement, saying it "boosts India’s defense exports and Make-in-India for the world", "enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities", and "strengthens India’s indigenous missile development ecosystem."

PM Narendra Modi held official talks with President Prabowo Subianto at Istana Merdeka, Jakarta.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals & rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

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Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The two sides witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents, including maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, science & technology, among others.

These agreements will strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

List of outcomes (20 in total) : State Visit of PM @narendramodi to Indonesia ⬇️



🇮🇳 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/8CwcAkY1Ly — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 7, 2026

Multiple agreements signed

The two countries also signed MoUs on the peaceful exploration of outer space, maritime safety cooperation, disaster management, supply chain management of steel, and health workforce collaboration.

India and Indonesia also finalised a framework on maritime safety and security cooperation and signed an agreement on minerals and technologies for the steel supply chain.

A Strategic Joint Venture between the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and PT Krakatau Steel will establish a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility in Indonesia.

Jaiswal said the project "advances joint production and access to technology", "promotes job creation especially for our youth", and "adds to industrial development and Viksit Bharat goals."

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Indonesia honours PM Modi

President Prabowo Subianto also announced that Indonesia had conferred its highest civilian honour, the 'Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia' medal of honour, on Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi is on a visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo Subianto.

(Rupee conversion at Rs 95/$)