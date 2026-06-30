Break silos, focus on results: PM Modi's message at key meeting with secretaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with Secretaries to the Government of India at Seva Teerth, with discussions centred on deregulation, ease of doing business and promoting self-reliance.

The interaction focused on two key themes - "Deregulation and other reforms for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living" and "Promoting Aatmanirbharta".

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During the meeting, the secretaries outlined the major initiatives being undertaken by their respective ministries and departments in line with these priorities.

They highlighted efforts to translate the Prime Minister's vision into actionable outcomes, discussed sector-specific challenges, and presented future strategies aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi stressed the need for a whole-of-government approach and called for greater coordination across ministries.

Highlighting the importance of integrated planning, the Prime Minister urged officials to break departmental silos and encouraged wider use of the PM GatiShakti platform for inter-departmental coordination and informed decision-making.

He also asked Secretaries to focus on the tangible impact of government schemes on citizens and ensure that policy measures translate into visible improvements in people's lives.