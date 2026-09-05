BRICS Summit 2026: 35+ Roads to face diversions on Sept 6 ahead of motorcade rehearsal

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Commuters advised to plan journeys

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys, allow additional travel time and preferably use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. Motorists have also been asked to follow designated diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel.

BRICS Summit 2026



TRAFFIC ADVISORY



📍 In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 6, 2026, from 09:00 AM to 10:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi.



* Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra… pic.twitter.com/GJn4SjhC8p — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 5, 2026

The advisory states that emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage during the regulated movement.

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Several important routes in central and south Delhi will be affected. Diversions have been listed around Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road, Neela Gumbad, Under Oberoi Flyover, Ring Road/Bhairon Road and Mandi House, among others.

Alternative routes for railways, airport

The traffic advisory also provides alternative routes for passengers travelling to and from major railway stations and the airport.

For New Delhi Railway Station, commuters have been advised to use routes through ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Ring Road, Rajghat and Ashram Chowk, depending on their direction of travel. Separate alternatives have been provided for Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

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The Delhi Traffic Police has recommended the Metro as the strongest option for airport travel during the advisory period. Passengers travelling from areas including Gurugram, Dwarka, New Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi have been given alternative road routes to reach the airport.

Public transport and parking advisory

According to the advisory, Metro services will remain fully operational at all stations, while bus routes may face diversions during VIP movements. Taxi and auto-rickshaw users have been advised that roadside parking will not be permitted except in designated areas.

The traffic police have also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel through controlled areas, follow road signs and traffic personnel, and immediately report suspicious or unidentified objects to the nearest police station.