BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic advisory for Saturday; Check diversions, alternate routes

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22 diversion points, 35+ roads affected

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 22 diversion points and more than 35 roads where traffic movement will be regulated during the rehearsal.

Major areas affected include Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Roundabout near RML Hospital, Vande Mataram Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh Flyover, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Road/Max Mueller Marg, Neela Gumbad and Ring Road/Bhairon Road, among others.

BRICS Summit 2026



TRAFFIC ADVISORY



📍In view of the Motor Carcade Rehearsal on September 05 ,2026, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key routes in Delhi.



•Commuters are advised to plan journeys in advance, allow extra… pic.twitter.com/hl0VRxgNbS — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 4, 2026

Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid restricted stretches wherever possible and follow diversion signs and instructions from personnel deployed on the roads.

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Public transport recommended

Delhi Traffic Police has urged citizens to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time on Saturday.

Commuters have particularly been advised to use the Delhi Metro, especially while travelling towards central Delhi, railway stations and other areas likely to experience restrictions.

The advisory also lists alternate routes for passengers travelling to and from New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

For airport-bound passengers, the traffic police have recommended using the Metro, while road users have been asked to factor in additional travel time.

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Emergency vehicles to get priority

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The traffic advisory states that emergency and essential-service vehicles will receive priority passage during the regulated movement.

Police have also warned commuters against roadside parking and advised motorists to follow traffic restrictions strictly. Roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads is prohibited, according to the advisory.

Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens to cooperate with personnel on the ground and avoid unnecessary travel through restricted areas during the four-hour rehearsal window.