Brij Bhushan Singh acquitted in sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers after three years

The allegations triggered a prolonged protest movement in 2023, with wrestlers staging a sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanding Singh’s removal from the federation. The agitation later intensified when police detained protesting athletes during their march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building.

Singh reacts to court verdict

Following the court’s decision, Singh said the verdict vindicated his stand that he had done nothing wrong.

"I said on the very first day that if the allegations are true, I will hang myself. I am very happy that I have been acquitted today. It is good news for me and good news for my supporters. I cannot say anything more than that," Singh said.

The acquittal applies to the case involving six adult women wrestlers. Singh had earlier received relief in a separate case related to a minor wrestler after a Delhi court accepted the police’s closure report in the matter.

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From wrestler protests to courtroom battle

The controversy first surfaced in January 2023, when leading wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia began protesting at Jantar Mantar, accusing Singh of misconduct and seeking action against him.

After discussions with the Sports Ministry, the protest was temporarily paused following the formation of an oversight committee to examine the allegations. However, the wrestlers later claimed that the committee’s findings did not result in meaningful action.

In April 2023, six adult wrestlers approached the police with formal complaints, following which Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh. One case involved allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and other related offences filed by the adult wrestlers. A separate FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered after a minor wrestler also made allegations.

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The protests reached their peak on May 28, 2023, when wrestlers attempted to march towards Parliament and were stopped by police. The incident led to criticism over the handling of the protesters. Soon after, the wrestlers travelled to Haridwar and threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga before farmer leaders and government representatives intervened.

Trial proceedings

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case involving the adult wrestlers in June 2023, while submitting a closure report in the POCSO case involving the minor complainant.

The trial formally moved ahead after a Delhi court framed charges against Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in May 2024. Both accused denied the charges.

During the proceedings, the prosecution examined 32 witnesses before completing its evidence in May 2026. The statements of the accused were recorded in June, followed by final arguments that concluded on July 2.