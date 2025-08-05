British coroner confirms Sunjay Kapur died of ‘natural causes’; ends probe

The coroner’s services revealed to Priya Sachdev Kapur that her husband Sunjay Kapur died of “natural causes”. This comes after Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar), wrote a letter to authorities in the UK to investigate her son’s death. She suspected foul play and claimed he did not die of natural causes.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Surrey Coroner’s Service wrote to Priya Sachdev Kapur that their investigation has revealed that Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes, and identified them as Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and Ischaemic Heart Disease.

“In light of this, the investigation has now been discontinued pursuant…and as such, there will be no need to hold an inquest,” stated the coroner’s service.

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy refers to the thickening of the walls of the left ventricle, which is the heart’s main pumping chamber. This happens because of high blood pressure or volume. Thicker walls in the left ventricle can interfere in the heart’s ability to pump blood. Ischaemic Heart Disease or Myocardial Ischemia refers to the lack of blood flow into the heart muscle.

Advertisement

Rani Kapur, on the other hand, had formally requested UK authorities to conduct an in-depth criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's sudden death. Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 while playing polo at the Duke's Ground of the Old Guards Polo Club in Surrey, UK.

In a letter addressed to British police, Rani Kapur expressed her belief that Sunjay's passing may not have been due to natural causes. She alleges the possible involvement of murder, conspiracy, and financial fraud, pointing towards a complex network of transnational entities that could have benefitted from his demise.

Detailing the evidence she has gathered, Rani Kapur stated, "Since the date of his death, I have come into possession of records and have come across facts which point to prima facie forged legal and financial documents, dubious asset transfers and suspicious legal filings, indications of coercion or collusion between individuals who stood to gain financially from his demise." This underscores her concerns about the legitimacy of certain legal and financial proceedings that have emerged posthumously.

Advertisement

Rani Kapur's letter further emphasises her belief in a possible orchestrated conspiracy. She articulated, "There are also compelling reasons to believe that his death may have been facilitated or orchestrated as part of a coordinated transnational conspiracy, with the involvement of individuals and entities located in the UK, India and maybe the United States." This statement highlights the intricate international dimensions she suspects are involved.