BT Explainer: India’s 12,980-crore maritime shield vs global insurance giants. 6 key facts

India’s decision to set up the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMI pool) marks a strategic shift in how the country wants to protect its shipping and trade ecosystem. Traditionally dominated by global insurance heavyweights like Lloyd's of London, maritime risk coverage is now seeing a domestic challenger with sovereign backing.
Here’s how the two compare — and where the new Indian framework could change the game.
1. The core difference: sovereign backing vs market-led systems
Global maritime insurance markets — particularly Lloyd's of London — operate on a commercial, syndicate-based model. Risk is priced dynamically based on global conditions, claims history, and geopolitical developments.
India’s BMI pool, by contrast, comes with a Rs 12,980 crore sovereign guarantee. This means:
This sovereign cushion gives BMI a unique edge in periods of crisis, when global insurers may either hike premiums sharply or withdraw coverage altogether.
2. Coverage scope: largely similar, but with a domestic focus
Both global insurers and the BMI pool offer comprehensive maritime risk coverage:
However, BMI’s differentiation lies in targeting Indian trade routes and vessels, including:
Global insurers serve a broader international clientele, often prioritising profitability and risk diversification over country-specific continuity.
3. Risk appetite during geopolitical stress
This is where the gap becomes most visible.
Global insurers — especially large underwriting markets like Lloyd's of London — tend to:
BMI, as outlined in the government’s proposal, is designed specifically to prevent such disruptions. Its goal is to ensure that Indian trade does not stall due to:
In effect, BMI acts as a strategic buffer against global insurance volatility.
4. Cost competitiveness: stability vs market efficiency
Global players often offer:
BMI aims to:
That said, in normal times, global insurers may still be cheaper due to scale and competition.
5. Capacity and expertise: a work in progress
One area where global giants still lead is:
Institutions like Lloyd's of London have centuries of experience and global data.
BMI, with an initial underwriting capacity of around Rs 950 crore, is relatively small. However, the policy intent is clear:
6. Strategic intent: self-reliance vs global integration
Ultimately, the BMI pool is less about replacing global insurers and more about reducing strategic vulnerability.
India’s current reliance on international P&I clubs means exposure to:
BMI aligns with a broader policy push toward:
The bottom line
The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool is not a direct competitor to global giants in scale — yet. But it changes the equation in a crucial way:
In volatile times like the ongoing West Asia war, that distinction could prove decisive.