Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
BT Explainer: India’s 12,980-crore maritime shield vs global insurance giants. 6 key facts

BT Explainer: India’s 12,980-crore maritime shield vs global insurance giants. 6 key facts

This sovereign cushion gives BMI a unique edge in periods of crisis, when global insurers may either hike premiums sharply or withdraw coverage altogether. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 18, 2026 4:13 PM IST
BT Explainer: India’s 12,980-crore maritime shield vs global insurance giants. 6 key factsTraditionally dominated by global insurance heavyweights like Lloyd's of London, maritime risk coverage is now seeing a domestic challenger with sovereign backing. 

India’s decision to set up the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMI pool) marks a strategic shift in how the country wants to protect its shipping and trade ecosystem. Traditionally dominated by global insurance heavyweights like Lloyd's of London, maritime risk coverage is now seeing a domestic challenger with sovereign backing. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Here’s how the two compare — and where the new Indian framework could change the game. 

1. The core difference: sovereign backing vs market-led systems 

Global maritime insurance markets — particularly Lloyd's of London — operate on a commercial, syndicate-based model. Risk is priced dynamically based on global conditions, claims history, and geopolitical developments. 

India’s BMI pool, by contrast, comes with a Rs 12,980 crore sovereign guarantee. This means: 

  • The government effectively underwrites extreme risks 
  • Coverage continuity is prioritised over pure commercial viability 
  • Pricing shocks can be moderated for Indian operators 

This sovereign cushion gives BMI a unique edge in periods of crisis, when global insurers may either hike premiums sharply or withdraw coverage altogether. 

2. Coverage scope: largely similar, but with a domestic focus 

Advertisement

Both global insurers and the BMI pool offer comprehensive maritime risk coverage: 

  • Hull and Machinery 
  • Cargo insurance 
  • Protection and Indemnity (P&I) 
  • War risk 

However, BMI’s differentiation lies in targeting Indian trade routes and vessels, including: 

  • Indian-flagged ships 
  • Cargo moving to and from Indian ports 
  • Voyages through high-risk or volatile corridors 

Global insurers serve a broader international clientele, often prioritising profitability and risk diversification over country-specific continuity. 

3. Risk appetite during geopolitical stress 

This is where the gap becomes most visible. 

Global insurers — especially large underwriting markets like Lloyd's of London — tend to: 

  • Reprice risks sharply during conflicts or sanctions 
  • Impose exclusions or war-risk premiums 
  • Withdraw from high-risk routes entirely 

BMI, as outlined in the government’s proposal, is designed specifically to prevent such disruptions. Its goal is to ensure that Indian trade does not stall due to: 

Advertisement
  • Sanctions-related coverage withdrawal 
  • War-zone premium spikes 
  • Limited global underwriting capacity 

In effect, BMI acts as a strategic buffer against global insurance volatility. 

4. Cost competitiveness: stability vs market efficiency 

Global players often offer: 

  • Highly competitive pricing in stable conditions 
  • Deep capital pools and diversified risk sharing 
  • But costs can spike unpredictably. 

BMI aims to: 

  • Keep premiums more stable for Indian operators 
  • Reduce dependence on foreign pricing cycles 
  • Build long-term cost predictability 

That said, in normal times, global insurers may still be cheaper due to scale and competition. 

5. Capacity and expertise: a work in progress 

One area where global giants still lead is: 

  • Underwriting depth 
  • Claims management sophistication 
  • Legal and technical expertise 

Institutions like Lloyd's of London have centuries of experience and global data. 

BMI, with an initial underwriting capacity of around Rs 950 crore, is relatively small. However, the policy intent is clear: 

  • Build domestic marine insurance expertise 
  • Develop legal and claims infrastructure in India 
  • Gradually scale capacity 

6. Strategic intent: self-reliance vs global integration 

Ultimately, the BMI pool is less about replacing global insurers and more about reducing strategic vulnerability. 

India’s current reliance on international P&I clubs means exposure to: 

  • External regulatory regimes 
  • Sanctions risk 
  • Global market disruptions 

BMI aligns with a broader policy push toward: 

Advertisement
  • Economic self-reliance 
  • Supply chain resilience 
  • Sovereign control over critical sectors 

The bottom line 

The Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool is not a direct competitor to global giants in scale — yet. But it changes the equation in a crucial way: 

  • Global insurers will continue to dominate in scale, expertise, and global reach 
  • BMI will act as a fallback, stabiliser, and strategic safeguard for Indian trade 

In volatile times like the ongoing West Asia war, that distinction could prove decisive.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today