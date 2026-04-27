BT Explainer: Where India gains big from the $20 billion India-New Zealand FTA

In a landmark move, India and New Zealand have signed a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), promising to reshape bilateral economic ties with sweeping tariff cuts, a $20 billion investment commitment, and expanded mobility for skilled professionals.

Touted as one of India’s fastest trade negotiations — concluded in just nine months — the agreement goes far beyond goods, spanning services, agriculture, education, and workforce mobility. But while both sides stand to benefit, the gains are sharply differentiated across sectors.

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Trade on the rise, but still untapped

The FTA comes against the backdrop of rapidly growing, yet underleveraged, trade ties:

Bilateral merchandise trade rose 49% to $1.3 billion in 2024-25

India’s exports reached $711 million, up 32%

Services exports grew 13% to $634 million in 2024

Over a decade, India’s exports to New Zealand surged 130%, far outpacing import growth of just 7.2%

Despite this momentum, trade volumes remain modest — making the FTA a significant opportunity for expansion.

India’s big win: Zero-duty access & services push

The most striking gain for India is sweeping tariff liberalisation.

100% of Indian exports to New Zealand will face zero duty, covering all tariff lines Labour-intensive sectors — textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, processed foods — get a major boost

This is expected to directly benefit India’s MSMEs and employment generation, particularly in export-driven manufacturing clusters.

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At the same time, India strengthens its position in services:

Growth opportunities in IT, healthcare, education, and engineering services

New Zealand opens pathways for 5,000 skilled occupations

Easier mobility for professionals, including STEM graduates with post-study work visas

India is also set to benefit from cheaper imports of key industrial inputs:

Duty-free access to wood, coking coal, and metal scrap

Lower production costs for domestic manufacturing

New Zealand’s gains: Market access with limits

New Zealand, a high-income economy with $47 billion in imports and $42 billion in exports (2024), secures expanded — though calibrated — access to India’s vast market.

India has offered access across:

70.03% of tariff lines

While keeping 29.97% excluded, covering 95% of New Zealand’s current exports to India

This reflects India’s cautious approach to sensitive sectors.

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Still, New Zealand gains in key areas:

Immediate and Phased Tariff Cuts

30% of tariff lines see immediate duty elimination (e.g., wood, wool, sheep meat)

35.6% face phased reductions over 3-10 years (including oils, machinery, and processed inputs)

4.37% see partial tariff reductions, including wine and pharmaceuticals

Controlled Agricultural Access

Limited entry for products like apples, kiwifruit, and Mānuka honey

Managed through tariff rate quotas (TRQs), minimum import prices, and seasonal restrictions

Dairy red line holds

Despite New Zealand’s strong push, India has firmly protected its most sensitive sector.

Products excluded from tariff concessions include:

Dairy (milk, cheese, butter, whey)

Key farm goods such as onions, pulses, sugar

Select industrial metals and products

This effectively shields millions of Indian farmers from global competition, making dairy one of the defining fault lines of the agreement.

Agriculture: Cooperation over Competition

Instead of full market opening, the FTA emphasises collaboration: Joint Agricultural Productivity Action Plans for apples, kiwifruit, and honey, and Establishment of Centres of Excellence

Support for Indian farmers in areas like:

Orchard management

Post-harvest practices

Supply chains and food safety

The goal is to improve productivity and integrate Indian agriculture into global value chains without exposing it to sudden import shocks.

Beyond Trade: Talent, Students and Diaspora

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The agreement places strong emphasis on people-to-people ties:

New visa pathways for skilled professionals

Expanded opportunities for Indian students, especially in STEM fields

A growing Indian diaspora — around 300,000 people, nearly 5% of New Zealand’s population — acts as a key bridge

Additionally, New Zealand has opened avenues for services linked to India’s cultural economy, including AYUSH, yoga instructors, chefs, and music teachers.

Strategic stakes: More than just trade

The FTA also reflects broader geopolitical and economic priorities:

India strengthens its presence in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific markets

New Zealand diversifies beyond traditional partners

Both countries deepen supply chain integration and long-term investment ties

The $20 billion investment commitment over 15 years underscores the long-term strategic nature of the partnership.

The India-New Zealand FTA is not a blanket liberalisation deal — it is a carefully calibrated agreement shaped by economic strengths and political sensitivities.

India gains decisively in exports, services, and workforce mobility, while New Zealand secures structured access in agriculture and niche sectors. Sensitive areas like dairy remain protected.