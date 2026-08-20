Bus delay makes passenger miss flight; consumer commission orders ₹73,000 compensation

Passenger had an important academic deadline

According to the order, the complainant had been selected for an M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) in Delhi and was required to report for the course on October 27, 2025.

He had booked an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Delhi for 10:50 am on October 26. Since he was staying in Adoni, he booked a bus ticket with Greenline Travels on October 24 to travel to Bengaluru.

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The bus was scheduled to leave Adoni at 11:15 pm on October 25 and reach Bengaluru at 5 am the following day. Before boarding, the passenger also asked the driver about the expected arrival time at Devanahalli Toll Cross and was told it would be between 5 am and 5:30 am.

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The complainant boarded the bus at around 11:30 pm. However, at about 5 am, he was informed that the bus was taking a different route and would reach Devanahalli only around 9 am.

Even at 9 am, the bus had not reached Bengaluru. Around 10:15 am, IndiGo representatives contacted the passenger to inform him that boarding had begun and the departure gates were about to close.

The bus eventually reached Devanahalli Toll Cross at around 11:30 am, by which time the flight had already departed.

Passenger had to book another flight

The complainant then booked another flight to Delhi at 7:30 pm the same day. He also incurred accommodation and other incidental expenses while waiting for the flight and eventually reached Delhi at around 2 am the next day.

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He later sent a legal notice to Greenline Travels on October 29, 2025, seeking compensation for the losses. The company did not respond or pay any compensation, following which he approached the consumer commission, alleging negligence and deficiency in service.

Greenline Travels denied the allegations. The company argued that its ticket terms allowed routes and timings to be changed depending on prevailing circumstances and operational requirements.

It also cited possible delays caused by traffic congestion, road conditions, diversions, weather, vehicle breakdowns and other circumstances beyond its control.

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Commission says route change was not justified

The commission, comprising President Karanam Kishore Kumar and Members N. Narayana Reddy and S. Nazima Kausar, noted that there was no dispute over the scheduled arrival time of the bus or the passenger's 10:50 am flight from Bengaluru.

The panel said Greenline Travels had failed to provide a convincing explanation for changing the route or for the substantial delay.

It observed that while the company's terms and conditions could cover delays caused by circumstances genuinely beyond its control, they could not be treated as permission to significantly alter the route or delay arrival without a reasonable explanation or informing the passenger.

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The commission also noted that the complainant had relied on the published bus schedule while making his flight arrangements.

"Therefore, the complainant cannot be faulted for relying upon the schedule represented by the opposite party," the commission said.

The panel rejected the company's argument that the driver's assurance about the arrival time was not binding. It said the complaint was not based merely on the driver's statement, but on the substantial route change and the resulting delay.

The bus was supposed to reach Bengaluru at around 5 am but reached Devanahalli only at about 11:30 am, causing the passenger to miss his flight.

"While minor and unavoidable delays may be inherent in road transport, an unexplained delay of several hours, resulting in the passenger missing a pre-booked flight, amounts to failure to render the service with reasonable care and diligence," the commission held.

It further said the operator's failure to transport the passenger within the represented schedule, along with the lack of timely information about the route deviation and delay, amounted to deficiency in service.

Greenline Travels ordered to pay ₹73,000

The complainant had sought ₹7,840 for the unused IndiGo ticket, ₹8,000 for the replacement Air India ticket and ₹5,000 towards accommodation, amounting to ₹20,840.

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The commission did not award the cost of the unused IndiGo ticket but ordered Greenline Travels to pay ₹13,000 towards the replacement flight and accommodation expenses.

It additionally awarded ₹50,000 for mental agony and inconvenience, taking into account that the passenger was travelling for an important academic purpose and had to report for his course in Delhi.

Another ₹10,000 was awarded towards the cost of the complaint, taking the total compensation to ₹73,000.

The commission directed Greenline Travels to pay the amount within 45 days of receiving the order. In case of default, the entire amount will carry interest at 12 per cent per annum from the date of default until payment.