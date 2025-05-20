Buying property in Bengaluru? Reddit user says look for puddles, not floor plans

In rain-soaked Bengaluru, a viral Reddit post is challenging how homebuyers judge real estate.

Forget brochures and builder promises—look for puddles.

That’s the message flooding social media as pre-monsoon rains expose the cracks in Bengaluru’s urban planning. A viral Reddit post is striking a chord with residents: “Buying property in Bengaluru? Don’t just look for views and floor plans. Look for puddles. Look for drainage. Look for the truth. Rain doesn’t lie.”

As waterlogged roads and stalled traffic paralyzed the city on Tuesday, frustrated users online called out notoriously flood-prone areas. “Basically can rule out most of Bellandur, most of Sarjapur Road, Varthur, anything south of IIM Bangalore,” one comment read.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert, forecasting more heavy rain and thunderstorms through May 26. On Tuesday alone, R R Nagar recorded 159 mm, Kengeri 144 mm, and Nayandahalli 123 mm of rain. The downpour shut down stretches of Electronic City and triggered widespread waterlogging from Hosur Road to Silk Board.

“This isn’t the Bengaluru we knew,” posted Reshma Nair on X after taking two hours to travel just 7 kilometers. Office-goers, school buses, and emergency vehicles were all caught in the gridlock.

With tech corridors between K R Puram and Silk Board submerged, several IT companies directed staff to work from home. Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan called for a citywide WFH advisory. South MP Tejasvi Surya blamed the Congress government, declaring: “Brand Bengaluru? Collapsing with every rain.”

The rain also turned deadly—a 35-year-old woman died when a wall at an IT firm collapsed after a six-hour downpour Sunday night.