Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Cabinet approves South Asia Potato Centre in Agra to boost yield, jobs, nutrition

Cabinet approves South Asia Potato Centre in Agra to boost yield, jobs, nutrition

The centre is expected to play a key role in enhancing food and nutritional security, increasing farmers' income, and generating employment by improving the productivity and value chain of potatoes and sweet potatoes

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 25, 2025 5:07 PM IST
Cabinet approves South Asia Potato Centre in Agra to boost yield, jobs, nutritionCentre nod for Agra-based potato R&D hub; aim to boost sweetpotato, employment

In a move aimed at boosting agricultural innovation and rural livelihoods, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of the International Potato Centre’s South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The proposal was submitted by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Advertisement

The centre is expected to play a key role in enhancing food and nutritional security, increasing farmers' income, and generating employment by improving the productivity and value chain of potatoes and sweet potatoes.

Set to come up at Singna in Agra, the CSARC will focus on developing high-yielding, nutrient-rich, and climate-resilient varieties of potatoes and sweetpotatoes. Officials say the centre’s work will not only benefit Indian farmers but also contribute to agricultural sustainability across South Asia.

“The potato sector holds immense potential to create jobs across production, processing, packaging, transportation, and marketing,” the government noted. The regional centre will help unlock this potential by integrating global science and technology in partnership with local needs.

Published on: Jun 25, 2025 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today