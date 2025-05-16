‘Can hit Pakistan anytime, anywhere’: US war expert says Chinese, Pak air defence no match for BrahMos

US urban warfare expert, John Spencer, said India’s counter-attack on Pakistan had a clear message that it can hit Pakistan anywhere, anytime. Spencer said the Chinese air defence systems used by Pakistan were no match for India’s BrahMos missiles that took out Pakistani military bases during the conflict.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Spencer said, "India was successful in hitting across Pakistan and defending itself successfully, including against Pakistani drone attacks and high-speed missiles.”

Spencer, who serves as the chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute stated that BrahMos was testament to India’s advanced military capabilities. "Chinese air defence systems and missiles are sub-par vis a vis India’s systems. India’s BrahMos missile was able to penetrate Chinese and Pakistani air defence systems. India’s message was clear. It can hit anywhere in Pakistan anytime," Spencer said.

The war expert said that Operation Sindoor that was initiated by India in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack was the “inflection point in the war on terror”. He said the operation imposed substantial costs on the Pakistani army.

Advertisement

He said India’s message was clear: “We don’t war but will punish terror without escalation.”

Spencer said that the operation would be studied by military strategists and students for years to come. He said other countries that are fighting terror can replicate Operation Sindoor.

He said it was high time the world called out Pakistan on terrorism, and urged the West to stop its “both-side-ism”. The war expert also said suspending the Indus Water Treaty was a smart approach by India.