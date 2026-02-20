‘Can it really afford to…’: Brahma Chellaney on why India has kept its distance from Trump’s Board of Peace

Despite US President Donald Trump’s ominous warning to countries that have not joined the Board of Peace for Gaza, a few countries have kept their distances, including India. While India is yet to formally join the peace board, it attended the inaugural meeting on February 19 as an “observer nation”.

India finds itself in a spot, explained geostrategist Brahma Chellaney.

India has said little about the board, he added. “Just as it has remained silent on Trump’s executive order turning the US-India framework trade deal into a compliance test, pressuring New Delhi to stop buying Russian oil, directly or indirectly, and shift to American energy,” said Chellaney.

He said “India’s reported commitments to phase down Russian oil imports and prevent ship-to-ship (STS) transfers in its EEZ that bypass Western sanctions suggest a package deal with Washington tied to the suspension of the US trade war against New Delhi”.

“Against this backdrop, an Indian decision to join Trump’s board would suggest a further tilt toward U.S. preferences. Can India, which has long prided itself on strategic autonomy, really afford to create such an impression,” he asked.

Trump, holding the first meeting of his Board of Peace, issued a veiled threat to countries that have yet to join. “Some are playing a little cute. That’s not working — you can’t play cute with me. They’re playing a little bit,” he said scornfully of the holdouts.



Chellaney’s remarks come after Trump’s warning to nations that have not joined the peace board. “You can't play cute with me,” he said at the annual meeting. Canada and European countries have expressed reservations about joining, while Japan says it is considering whether to join.

Meanwhile, India participated as an observer nation at the inaugural meeting held at the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace in Washington DC. Namgya Khampa, Chargé d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, represented India at the session.

The Board of Peace includes 27 countries such as Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Trump described the initiative as an effort to bring lasting peace to Gaza and potentially other conflicts worldwide. The US committed $10 billion to support the Board's activities, with funds allocated for redevelopment in the Gaza Strip.

India had not attended the January 22 ceremony in Davos also where the Board was officially launched.

