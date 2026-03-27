Can your housing society refuse PNG? What the new government rule says

As India accelerates its shift from LPG cylinders to piped natural gas (PNG), a key question has emerged for urban households can housing societies refuse pipeline access? The latest government order makes the answer increasingly clear: they cannot indefinitely block it.

Under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas' March 24, 2026 notification, households in areas with PNG infrastructure are required to switch within a three-month window once notified. Failure to do so could result in LPG supply being discontinued at that address.

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What the rule says about societies

The new framework directly addresses a long-standing bottleneck delays caused by housing societies and gated communities denying permission for pipeline installation.

According to the order, entities controlling access to residential complexes must grant permission for laying PNG pipelines within three working days. Once approvals are in place, the final connection is expected to be completed within 48 hours.

Importantly, applications for PNG connections cannot be rejected by such entities, significantly limiting the ability of societies to stall infrastructure rollout.

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What if a society still refuses?

The policy includes enforcement measures to deal with non-cooperation.

If a housing society denies access, authorities can intervene by issuing a notice. If the situation remains unresolved, LPG supply to that address may still be discontinued after three months from official communication, even if the delay was due to society-level resistance.

In parallel, designated officers have been given powers similar to a civil court to resolve disputes and grant right of way for pipeline installation.

Are there any exceptions?

Yes, but they are limited. LPG supply will continue only if the authorised gas distributor certifies that PNG connection is "technically infeasible" for that household. In such cases, a no-objection certificate (NOC) must be issued, and records maintained.

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However, this exemption is not permanent. Once infrastructure becomes feasible, the NOC can be withdrawn and the household will be required to switch.

Why the government is pushing this shift

The move comes amid supply pressures linked to global disruptions, particularly in West Asia, which have impacted LPG availability. By transitioning urban households to PNG which is supplied through pipelines and sourced from a diversified mix the government aims to reduce dependence on a single fuel source and improve energy security.

It also allows LPG cylinders to be redirected to regions without pipeline access, especially rural and remote areas.