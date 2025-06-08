Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal has pushed back against the notion that Canada can dictate India’s presence at the upcoming G7 summit, calling for perspective on Ottawa’s role within the grouping. “Should be understood that Canada does not own the G7, it is only one of the members. It can’t easily unilaterally dilute the G7’s outreach agenda by not inviting a country like India which has been invited to G7 summits in previous years,” Sibal wrote.

His remarks come amid signs of a thaw in India-Canada ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirming his attendance at the G7 summit in Alberta from June 15–17 after receiving an invitation from newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The invitation, extended during their first phone call, marks a key step in restoring diplomatic engagement after a year of strained relations over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Sibal noted that Carney’s move reflects broader geopolitical realities and domestic pressures. “Canada has to consult other members all of whom are expanding their ties with India. With shifts in power eastwards the G7 has lost centrality and needs to reach out to key rising economies to remain relevant. The G20 was the result. India in its own right and as a leader of the Global South matters,” he said.

Canada’s ties with India hit a historic low under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, following his public allegation in 2023 of a possible Indian role in Nijjar’s killing. The fallout included tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a freeze in bilateral dialogue. India accused Trudeau’s government of enabling extremist and secessionist activity on Canadian soil.

Since Carney’s election in April, both sides have begun cautiously rebuilding links. Security officials resumed dialogue, and discussions are underway to appoint new high commissioners. Modi acknowledged this shift, saying, “As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.”

Sibal also underscored Canada's own vulnerabilities within the alliance. “In addition to larger geopolitical factors Canada is paying a higher price for the virtual collapse of its ties with India than the contrary is the case,” he said. “Canada has also come under humiliating pressure from the US under Trump. It needs to establish other partnerships to have more room for manoeuvre.”

He added that internal divisions within the G7 have widened in recent years. “Trump’s highly disruptive policies have in addition wrecked the internal cohesion of the G7,” he wrote, noting the bloc’s growing need to engage key non-member economies like India.

Sibal also pointed to challenges ahead for Carney. “Canadian PM Carney has chosen to personally invite Modi to make sure he accepts the invitation. Now let’s see how he handles the inevitable demonstrations by the Canadian Sikh extremists who will see in this invitation a challenge to their vicious agenda.”

