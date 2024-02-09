'Canada interfering in India's affairs': New Delhi counters poll-meddling charge

India fired a fresh salvo on Canada, accusing it of "interfering in the country's internal affairs".

Canada's federal commission of inquiry had last month said it was looking to examine alleged meddling by India and whether India played any role in influencing the two ballots (2019 and 2021).

In response, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, it is Canada, who has been interfering in India's internal affairs. "We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences. We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, it is not govt of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries, in fact, quite on the reverse it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs," said the MEA spokesperson.

He said, "We have been raising this issue regularly with them, we continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns."

Reports suggest the present move was initiated by radical Jagmeet Singh of New Democratic Party, a coalition partner of Trudeau. Singh has been alleged to influence Trudeau's pro-Khalistan politics.