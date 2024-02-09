scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Canada interfering in India's affairs': New Delhi counters poll-meddling charge

Feedback

'Canada interfering in India's affairs': New Delhi counters poll-meddling charge

Canada's federal commission of inquiry had last month said it was looking to examine alleged meddling by India and whether India played any role in influencing the two ballots (2019 and 2021).

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
New Delhi rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and accused Canada of giving space to Khalistani extremists targeting India New Delhi rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and accused Canada of giving space to Khalistani extremists targeting India

India fired a fresh salvo on Canada, accusing it of "interfering in the country's internal affairs".  

Canada's federal commission of inquiry had last month said it was looking to examine alleged meddling by India and whether India played any role in influencing the two ballots (2019 and 2021).

In response, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal  said, it is Canada, who has been interfering in India's internal affairs. "We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences. We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections, it is not govt of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries, in fact, quite on the reverse it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs," said the MEA spokesperson.

He said, "We have been raising this issue regularly with them, we continue to call on Canada to take effective measures to address our core concerns."

Reports suggest the present move  was initiated by radical Jagmeet Singh of New Democratic Party, a coalition partner of Trudeau. Singh has been alleged to influence Trudeau's pro-Khalistan politics.

Published on: Feb 09, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement