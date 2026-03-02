Canadian PM in India: Mark Carney holds talk with S Jaishankar, to meet PM soon; trade, uranium deal on agenda

India and Canada have moved to recalibrate ties after nearly two years of diplomatic strain, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney set to unveil a new framework for cooperation in trade, energy and critical technologies.

Carney held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi ahead of the bilateral meeting. “Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership,” Jaishankar wrote on social media.

PM Modi to meet Carney shortly

PM Modi and Carney are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions under what officials describe as a “substantive agenda,” aimed at deepening cooperation and restoring momentum to a relationship that deteriorated sharply after the 2023 diplomatic row over Khalistani separatist activities.

News agency PTI reported that there could be forward movement on civil-nuclear cooperation, with India keen to finalise a proposed agreement to procure uranium from Canada.

After arriving in the national capital, Carney said on social media: "There's a rapidly growing demand across India for more energy, technology, and services -- exactly what Canada has to offer. We're here to make sure our workers and businesses can seize these opportunities."

Carney is also scheduled to participate in the India-Canada CEOs’ Forum, as both sides seek to expand commercial ties amid shifting global trade dynamics.

India-Canada tensions in 2023

India-Canada relations hit a low in 2023 after then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s claims as “absurd”.

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa sought to connect them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Carney’s electoral victory as Liberal Party leader in April last year marked the beginning of efforts to stabilise ties. Both countries subsequently reinstated their high commissioners.

In June last year, Modi travelled to Kananaskis in Canada for the G7 summit, where he and Carney held extensive discussions on rebuilding bilateral relations.

Canadian FM also in India

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand is also in Delhi and met Jaishankar on Sunday.

Speaking at the Canada-India Forum in Mumbai on Saturday, Carney said Canada is negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India with the intention to double two-way trade by 2030. He said the agreement is expected to be signed by the end of this year.