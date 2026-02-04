Cancer care getting costlier in India, with advanced treatment costing up to ₹30 lakh: Data

Cancer treatment in India is becoming increasingly expensive, with prolonged treatment periods adding to the financial burden on patients and their families, Care Health Insurance said on World Cancer Awareness Day.

An analysis of claims data by the insurer shows that early-stage cancer treatment typically costs ₹5–7 lakh per case. In advanced and complex cases, treatment costs can rise to ₹20–30 lakh, depending on disease progression, intensity of care, treatment protocols and the duration of treatment. The findings come at a time when the Union Budget 2026 has renewed its focus on making cancer care more affordable and reducing patients’ financial burden.

Advertisement

The data indicates that cancer treatment often extends over several months and involves multiple stages, leading patients to file several claims over the course of treatment. While chemotherapy and radiotherapy are largely administered as day-care procedures, hospitalisation requirements vary based on treatment complexity. Hospital stays can range from three days to as long as 20 days.

Commenting on the trend, Manish Dodeja, Chief Operating Officer at Care Health Insurance, said, “Cancer treatment is not only medically complex but also involves prolonged and multi-stage care pathways, often extending over several months.”

The claims analysis also shows that treatment costs and financial exposure vary by cancer type. Claims related to breast, oral, cervical, prostate and blood cancers, as well as advanced pancreatic and liver cancers, reflect differing claim values. In several cases, insurance coverage proved insufficient, forcing patients to bear significant out-of-pocket expenses when the sum insured was low.

Advertisement

Based on its claims experience, the insurer said a health cover of at least ₹15–25 lakh is increasingly necessary to cover the full cost of cancer treatment, particularly for advanced-stage disease or extended treatment durations.

Dodeja added, “This sustained, multi-stage care often translates into prolonged financial pressure for patients and their families. As treatment approaches evolve and become more accessible over time, it is important for consumers to periodically reassess their health insurance coverage to ensure it provides adequate financial security throughout the course of care.”