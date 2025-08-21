Cancer should be declared a notifiable disease across the country, recommends parliamentary panel

Cancer could become a notifiable disease across all states and Union Territories, if the recommendation of a parliamentary committee is anything to go by. This would enable systematic reporting and surveillance and support the development of appropriate infrastructure too, the panel argued.

The Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha, headed by Narain Dass Gupta, in its 163rd report reliable data said it is vital to assess public health issues, particularly cancer. The panel said comprehensive information is essential to track trends, design policies and plan infrastructure.

“Given India's rising cancer burden, the Committee is of the view that declaring cancer notifiable would ensure systematic reporting, generate real-time and credible data, strengthen surveillance and enable evidence-based policymaking," it said. The committee said it is important to reconsider the stance that the government is guided by WHO norms that limit notification to communicable diseases.

Cancer data is primarily drawn from the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) that covers only 18 per cent of the population, which is considered insufficient to gauge the national picture.

The committee added that making cancer notifiable would support targeted interventions, rational resource allocation, region-specific strategies and development of appropriate infrastructure.

It must be mentioned here that some states have already made cancer notifiable. However, a national mandate is expected to ensure uniform documentation.

The panel also recommended imposing a high-risk cess or heavy taxes on tobacco products to fund cancer research and improve care nationwide. India witnesses nearly 60,000 new oral cancer cases annually, with more than five deaths every hour due to the disease.

It raised concerns about the growing trend of medical professionals seeking opportunities abroad, although they benefit from public funding. "In light of such a high rate of exodus, the increased availability of medical seats is not resulting in a proportional increase in medical professionals serving within the country," the panel stated. It recommends a study to assess medical workforce needs and suggests compulsory service norms for graduates who received government aid.

Furthermore, the panel identified the dependency on imported cancer drugs, mainly from the United States and Europe. To strengthen domestic capabilities, it advised increasing budgetary allocations for research and development in oncology, leveraging India's scientific and clinical talent.