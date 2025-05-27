‘Cannot be selective’: Harsh Mariwala on why India can’t boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan and ignore China

India cannot boycott selectively and must not single out Turkey and Azerbaijan when China’s backing of Pakistan is well-documented, said Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of consumer products company Marico that makes products like Parachute, Saffola, Set Wet, and Livon.

Mariwala’s comments come after the rising call to boycott travel to Turkey as well as Azerbaijan. There has been a clarion call to also boycott all Turkish products. This happened after both Turkey and Azerbaijan stood steadfast in supporting Pakistan amid the conflict with India. India also discovered that Turkish drones were used in Pakistan’s strike, but Ankara said it did not send any weapons to Pakistan during the attack.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“The current situation between India and Pakistan has resulted in growing support for a boycott of goods and travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. And rightly so. It is also important that we maintain consistency and apply long-term thinking. However, we cannot be selective,” said Mariwala.

The Marico Chairman said China’s support for Pakistan will have more far-reaching implications. “China’s strong support of Pakistan is well documented, both economically as well as militarily, and will have far reaching consequences for India’s security and sovereignty. This then, raises an extremely vital question - “Are we applying our boycotts equally across the board or being selective?” China poses a far greater and constant threat to our country and therefore, must be viewed in the same, in fact, even stronger light than Turkey and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Advertisement

The current situation between India and Pakistan has resulted in growing support for a boycott of goods and travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan. And rightly so. It is also important that we maintain consistency and apply long-term thinking.



However, we cannot be selective.… — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) May 27, 2025

Even though Ankara remains cordial with New Delhi, it fully declared its support for Islamabad. In fact, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday in Istanbul, after which the Pakistani Prime Minister thanked his “brother” for his resolute support.

"Had the honor of meeting my dear brother President Reccep Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan India standoff. We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements particularly in trade and investment and reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation. Long live Pakistan Turkiye Friendship," said Sharif after the meeting.

Advertisement

Both the nations also aim to strengthen their cooperation and enhance their trade to a $5 billion volume.

Meanwhile, Beijing, during the conflict had said it was concerned about regional peace, and offered to play a constructive role in the mediation between the countries. After the Pahalgam terror attack, India initiated Operation Sindoor, which China said it found “regrettable”.

Pakistan’s all-weather friend had also said it fully emphasised with them and that they understood “Pakistan's legitimate security concerns”. Beijing said it supported Islamabad in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests.

India has on both domestic and international forums called out Pakistan multiple times for harbouring terrorists. With Operation Sindoor, India initiated a target-specific, measured attack on terror factories in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly holidayers.