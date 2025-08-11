'Can't believe Americans are so blind': NITI Aayog member slams clueless US pundits on Indians not supporting Trump

Dr Arvind Virmani, an acclaimed economist and a member of the NITI Aayog, recently said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian public was among the top 3 supporters of the US and of US President Donald Trump. He also took a shot at the Americans for not understanding why Indians' support for Trump has dwindled ever since he took office.

The NITI Aayog member shared a clip of senior journalist and Mojo Story editor Barkha Dutt's interview with Fareed Zakaria.

"The Indian public was one of the top three supporters of America and of Trump personally till January 2025. I cannot believe that Americans are so blind to what has happened since then, which may make public opinion in India change dramatically, viz, the President personally and the USA more generally?" Dr Virmani wrote in his post.

In her interview with Zakaria, the senior journalist said that Trump has himself to blame for the trade tensions between India and the US. She also slammed him for his language against India, such as calling it a 'dead economy'.

She also highlighted Trump's hypocrisy vis-à-vis India and China. "Please note that China is buying more oil from Russia than India, and he has not used that language with China."

She also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit later this month and Putin's India visit.

Dutt also said that the Indian street believes that America is not reliable, especially given Trump's recent pivot towards Pakistan.

"If you ask the person on the street in India, the answer you get is you can't count on America. They have shown you that they are not on your side, they are not in your camp. And this is perhaps the early warning that many more multilateral outreaches than moving closer to the US especially given Trump's recent pivot to Pakistan," she added.