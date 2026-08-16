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Cash cow on tracks: Inside the lucrative economics driving India's Vande Bharat expansion

Cash cow on tracks: Inside the lucrative economics driving India's Vande Bharat expansion

Patronage across the Vande Bharat network surged in FY26, carrying approximately 3.98 crore passengers. This reflects a robust 34% year-on-year growth compared to 2.97 crore passengers in FY25.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Aug 16, 2026 5:01 PM IST
Cash cow on tracks: Inside the lucrative economics driving India's Vande Bharat expansionSince launching in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express network has served over 9.1 crore passengers across 1 lakh completed trips through March 2026.

India’s indigenously built, semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains offer far more than modern amenities and faster acceleration. Behind the sleek design lies a compelling economic case for Indian Railways to rapidly expand the fleet nationwide.

Financial performance data from FY25 reveals that only two passenger categories generated profits: AC 3-tier and AC Chair Car. AC 3-tier has consistently maintained profitability from FY23 through FY25, fueling the push for long-distance Vande Bharat sleeper trains. Currently, 162 Vande Bharat services operate across the country.

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Operational metrics across passenger categories show widespread losses in 2024-25, with AC 3-tier and AC Chair Car standing as the sole exceptions. Losses ranged from a steep Rs 20,705.94 crore in Ordinary class to Rs 48.77 crore in First Class during FY25.

In contrast, AC 3-tier generated Rs 3,645.44 crore in profits in FY25, up from Rs 2,501.07 crore in FY24 and Rs 3,300.08 crore in FY23. AC Chair Car recorded a Rs 376.77 crore profit in FY25, successfully rebounding from losses of Rs 203.96 crore in FY24 and Rs 297.62 crore in FY23.

Chair car services feature predominantly in premium trains like Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, and select intercity routes. While Shatabdi trains adopted dynamic fare pricing in 2018, Vande Bharat fares sit at a premium above Shatabdi rates.

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Soaring demand for premium rail travel

Sustained profitability driven by strong passenger appetite has accelerated Vande Bharat deployments nationwide.

Patronage across the Vande Bharat network surged in FY26, carrying approximately 3.98 crore passengers. This reflects a robust 34% year-on-year growth compared to 2.97 crore passengers in FY25.

Since launching in 2019, the Vande Bharat Express network has served over 9.1 crore passengers across 1 lakh completed trips through March 2026. The New Delhi-Varanasi corridor remains the busiest route, accounting for over 73 lakh passengers to date.

To strengthen long-distance connectivity, Indian Railways launched the Vande Bharat Sleeper service in January 2026. Within its first three months of operation, the service carried 1.21 lakh passengers over 119 trips while maintaining an occupancy rate exceeding 100% — underlining strong consumer demand and growing confidence in premium overnight rail travel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Aug 16, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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