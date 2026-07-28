Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case; cites 360 witnesses

CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case; cites 360 witnesses

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, alleging a well-organised conspiracy involving NTA subject experts, middlemen and coaching institute associates. The agency has cited 360 witnesses and extensive forensic evidence while continuing its investigation into the examination leak.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 10:26 PM IST
CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case; cites 360 witnessesNEET-UG 2026, CBI chargesheet, paper leak case, NTA, Public Examination Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, forensic investigation, examination fraud, coaching institutes, criminal conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 13 arrested accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, marking a significant development in one of the country's biggest examination fraud investigations. The agency has invoked charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and provisions of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the CBI, the chargesheet is backed by extensive evidence, including statements from 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects. All 13 individuals named in the chargesheet remain in judicial custody.

Probe launched after Higher Education Department complaint

The investigation began after the Department of Higher Education lodged a complaint on May 12, 2026, alleging irregularities and a leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper for the examination conducted on May 3. The CBI registered an FIR the same day and constituted multiple investigation teams comprising 72 officers and personnel along with eight cyber forensic experts.

As part of the probe, the agency conducted searches at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and several other states. These raids resulted in the seizure of digital devices, communication equipment and documents that were subjected to forensic imaging and analysis.

Advertisement

Leak traced from source to beneficiaries

The CBI said it was able to trace the alleged paper leak from its source to the beneficiary candidates within weeks of registering the case, helping investigators identify the entire chain involved in the operation.

The first arrest was made on May 13, 2026. Among those arrested are three National Testing Agency (NTA) subject experts in Chemistry, Biology and Physics, who are accused of playing a key role in leaking the examination questions. The agency also arrested several alleged middlemen who sourced and distributed the leaked papers, as well as two individuals associated with coaching institutes who allegedly procured the leaked question papers from the subject experts.

Forensic evidence and money trail under scanner

Advertisement

The investigation also included analysis of financial transactions, leading to the freezing of several bank accounts, bank lockers and a demat account linked to the accused. In addition, digital forensic reports, handwriting expert opinions and academic expert assessments confirmed that the leaked questions had been circulated before the examination date. The CBI said further investigation and forensic analysis are continuing and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all those responsible face legal action.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 10:25 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more