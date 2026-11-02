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CBI investigation of Subhash Chandra bears no weight on enterprise, clarifies Zee

CBI investigation of Subhash Chandra bears no weight on enterprise, clarifies Zee

The regulatory development stems from an active probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) originating from an earlier first information report (FIR) filed by LIC Housing Finance Ltd against promoter entities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 6:55 AM IST
CBI investigation of Subhash Chandra bears no weight on enterprise, clarifies ZeeFollowing the CBI's FIR, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered against Subhash Chandra in his personal capacity.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has moved swiftly to insulate itself from mounting legal troubles surrounding its founder, drawing a sharp distinction between corporate operations and personal investigations.

The media outlet clarified that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered against Subhash Chandra in his personal capacity carries no bearing on the company or its ongoing business activities, as reported by The Economic Times.

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The regulatory development stems from an active probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) originating from an earlier first information report (FIR) filed by LIC Housing Finance Ltd against promoter entities.

"It has been brought to the notice of the Company that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) addressed to Dr. Subhash Chandra, in his personal capacity, has been registered," a Zee Entertainment spokesperson stated. "The same is on the back of the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pertaining to the previous FIR registered by LIC Housing Finance Limited."

The underlying investigative proceedings center on allegations that loan facilities secured via continuing guarantees from Chandra involved inflated net worth representations and subsequent fund misallocations.

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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) following a complaint by LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL). The probe alleges a fraud resulting in a public sector loss exceeding ₹1,322 crore.

The investigation targets two credit facilities totaling ₹980 crore sanctioned in 2018 based on personal guarantees executed by Chandra. The agency alleges that Chandra colluded with borrower entities, misappropriated funds, and submitted false documents showing an inflated net worth to secure the loans, which later turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).

Following the CBI's FIR, an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was registered against Subhash Chandra in his personal capacity.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 6:55 AM IST
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