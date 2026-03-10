CBSE Class 12 maths exam QR code 'rickrolls' students, leading to Rick Astley's music video

A claim circulating online suggests that a QR code printed on a Class 12 mathematics exam paper of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may have redirected students to a famous internet prank. Screenshots shared on social media platforms show the code allegedly opening the music video for Rick Astley's hit song Never Gonna Give You Up, a classic example of the online joke known as "rickrolling."

The exam in question was conducted on March 9. According to students who posted about the incident, scanning the QR code on the question paper unexpectedly led to the music video instead of exam-related content.

The posts quickly gained attention online, particularly on Reddit, where students began sharing screenshots and reactions. However, it remains unclear whether the link appeared on every version of the exam paper or if the viral image represents a single or limited case.

Online debate over the QR code

As the images spread, many internet users responded with humour. Some joked about the scale of the alleged prank, while others expressed disbelief that such a link could appear on an official examination document.

One Reddit user wrote, "Holy **** CBSE ne 12th ko rickroll kar diya!!?" reflecting the surprise among students who encountered the claim online. Another commenter joked that it might be the "best rickroll" given the number of people who could potentially have scanned the code."

At the same time, several users raised concerns about how such a situation might occur. QR codes printed on board exam papers are usually intended for authentication and security purposes, prompting questions about whether the code could have been tampered with or misinterpreted.

What is rickrolling?

Rickrolling is a long-running internet prank that began in the mid-2000s. It involves tricking people into opening the music video for Rick Astley's 1987 song Never Gonna Give You Up when they expect to see something else.

The meme has remained one of the internet's most recognisable jokes and continues to resurface across social media platforms.

CBSE has not yet released an official clarification about the QR code circulating in the viral screenshots. For now, the unusual claim has added a quirky twist to India's ongoing board exam season, blending exam-day stress with one of the internet's oldest memes.