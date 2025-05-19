Çelebi case: No immediate relief for Turkish aviation firm from Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on May 19 didn’t pass any immediate relief for Turkish ground handling and cargo operator Çelebi Airport Services India challenging the Indian government’s decision to revoke its security clearance.

Hearing a plea filed by the company challenging the government’s order, the HC remarked, “The rule is better safe than sorry.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The hearing will again continue on May 21.

Appearing for the Central government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed national security concerns over the firm, and said, “The enemy can try 10 times and succeed once; country has to succeed all the time.”

“In cases of civil aviation and national security there cannot be a doctrine of proportionality,” Mehta added.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Çelebi highlighted that the company has been operating in India for 17 years without incident, and that no notice was given before the revocation of its security clearance.

SG Mehta submitted that the individuals employed by the company in question, who are deployed at airports have access to each corner of airport as well as the aircraft. “Government had inputs that it would be hazardous in this scenario, in which the country is in, to leave this activity in the hands of this company,” he said.

Advertisement

SG Mehta maintained that the revocation was rooted in concerns over national security under the Aircraft Security Rules, particularly Rule 12, which permits cancellation of licence where there is a potential threat, according to a Bar and Bench report.

On May 16, Celebi Airport Services India filed a plea in the Delhi High Court, asking it to overturn the government’s decision, which the company claims was made without prior warning.

Celebi further clarified in its petition that while its shareholders are registered in Turkey, its "majority end control" lies with globally reputed companies that are neither incorporated in Turkey nor of Turkish origin.

The Turkish company's move follows a revocation of security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 15, citing national security interests. This action coincided with Turkey publicly backing Pakistan and criticising India’s military actions across the border post Pahalgam terror attack.