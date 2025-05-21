Celebi to Delhi HC: 'If the issue is Turkish staff, we'll replace them'

Celebi Aviation Services India Pvt Ltd, which has challenged the Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance, on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that it is an Indian-registered company with Indian employees. "We are an Indian company. Our employees are Indian," Celebi told the Delhi HC.

India has revoked Celebi's security clearance on grounds of national security. The move, announced on May 15, came days after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan and criticised India's cross-border strikes on terror camps — prompting speculation about a possible political undertone behind the regulatory action.

Appearing for Celebi Aviation, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi told Justice Sachin Datta that the company had operated in India for 17 years without a single blemish, and the sudden revocation of security clearance was arbitrary and in violation of the principles of natural justice.

"This is a matter of grave importance. My contracts with airport operators are being cancelled," Rohatgi submitted, noting that the decision had immediate operational consequences for the company’s work at nine major Indian airports, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Rohatgi insisted that Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Security) Rules mandates a hearing before such action can be taken. "Wherever such decisions are made, the principles of natural justice kick in. I wasn’t even given notice, even though the rule says I have to be given one," he argued.

Citing the evolving legal framework, he said earlier judgments — including one by Justice Kurian Joseph — dealt with outdated rules from 1937, and that the current regulatory environment under the 2011 rules demands procedural safeguards. “I am not insisting on a copy of the reasons. I'm saying I was handicapped because the material wasn't supplied to me."

When the bench inquired about the court’s ability to order disclosure of documents, Rohatgi replied: "If I had known about the accusation, some solution could have been found. If the problem is that some of the people are from Turkey, I'll replace those people. What more can I say?"

He also noted that Celebi does not operate any retail spaces or duty-free outlets. “We handle passengers, luggage, and check-ins. What they've done now is shifted my 10,000 employees to work under other ground handlers. The employees are still there; it’s the company that's being thrown out.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the decision, saying it was based on sensitive national security inputs. "Enemy can make 10 attempts and has to succeed in one. While security agencies have to succeed on all 10 occasions. National security based upon civil aviation security has to be placed on the highest pedestal," Mehta submitted.

Celebi, originally founded in Istanbul, manages about 58,000 flights and 5.4 lakh tonnes of cargo annually in India. At Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, it handles nearly 70 per cent of ground-handling operations, making it a critical player in the aviation ecosystem.

