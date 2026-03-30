Census 2027: India to kick off first digital census with caste data, disabilities from April 1

India is gearing up for its biggest population exercise yet, with Census 2027 set to introduce sweeping changes in how demographic data is collected, even as the government pushes for a more inclusive and tech-driven process.

According to the government’s roadmap, the census will be conducted in two phases — a houselisting exercise starting April 1, 2026, followed by population enumeration in early 2027.

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#Census2027, the world’s largest census, will be conducted in two phases—Phase I (House Listing and Housing Census) & Phase II (Population Enumeration).



The first phase will begin from April 1, 2026. pic.twitter.com/E26f59aoMr — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) March 30, 2026

One of the most significant shifts is that Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital census, with data collected through mobile applications and a dedicated monitoring portal. Citizens will also have the option to self-enumerate online, a move aimed at improving accuracy and participation.

The upcoming exercise will also mark the return of caste enumeration after nearly a century, with caste data to be captured digitally during the population count phase.

In another notable change, the census is expected to broaden its social coverage. Stable live-in couples will be counted as married, reflecting evolving social structures, while all 21 categories of disabilities will be recorded to improve welfare targeting.

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Officials have also emphasised the use of technology-driven tools such as real-time monitoring systems and mapping applications to streamline operations, alongside a large-scale workforce deployment running into millions.

The exercise gains added significance as India has not conducted a census since 2011 — the last official headcount — after the 2021 round was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a wider data scope, digital backbone, and inclusion of new socio-economic indicators, Census 2027 is expected to play a critical role in shaping policy, welfare delivery, and future economic planning for the country.