Census 2027: Self-enumeration starts Apr 16 for these states; step-by-step guide on how to do it online

Census 2027: The self-enumeration process for certain states will start on April 16. Self-enumeration is a process to allow individuals and families to provide their information through official platforms.
After the self enumeration process, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) field operations will begin on May 1 and continue till May 30 for these states, during which trained census enumerators will visit households across the state to collect data directly. This is an important step to complete and verify the information for the census process.
APRIL 16 SELF-ENUMERATION
Citizens of the following states would be able to do self enumeration from April 16-30:
Madhya Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Haryana
DON'T MISS | What you need to know about Census 2027: Timeline, digital shift, how to self-enumerate and more
DATES FOR SELF ENUMERATION
You can check the dates for self-enumeration in your states here:
Bihar: April 17 to May 1
Telangana: April 26 to May 10
Punjab: April 30 to May 14
Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Jharkhand: May 1 to May 15
Uttar Pradesh: May 7 to May 21
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Puducherry: May 17 to May 31
Himachal Pradesh: June 1 to June 15
Kerala and Nagaland: June 16 to June 30
Tamil Nadu and Tripura: July 17 to July 31
Assam: August 2 to August 16
Manipur: August 17 to August 31
West Bengal: To be decided
STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE FOR SELF ENUMERATION
You can complete the self-enumeration process online. The self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages. Go to the self enumeration portal and follow these steps:
Census 2027 will be conducted in 36 states and Union Territories, 7,092 sub-districts, 5,128 statutory towns, 4,580 Census towns and around 6,39,902 villages, the government said.