Census 2027: Self-enumeration starts Apr 16 for these states; step-by-step guide on how to do it online

Census 2027: The self-enumeration process for certain states will start on April 16. Self-enumeration is a process to allow individuals and families to provide their information through official platforms.

After the self enumeration process, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) field operations will begin on May 1 and continue till May 30 for these states, during which trained census enumerators will visit households across the state to collect data directly. This is an important step to complete and verify the information for the census process.

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APRIL 16 SELF-ENUMERATION

Citizens of the following states would be able to do self enumeration from April 16-30:

Madhya Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Haryana

DON'T MISS | What you need to know about Census 2027: Timeline, digital shift, how to self-enumerate and more

DATES FOR SELF ENUMERATION

You can check the dates for self-enumeration in your states here:

Bihar: April 17 to May 1

Telangana: April 26 to May 10

Punjab: April 30 to May 14

Delhi, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Jharkhand: May 1 to May 15

Uttar Pradesh: May 7 to May 21

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Puducherry: May 17 to May 31

Himachal Pradesh: June 1 to June 15

Kerala and Nagaland: June 16 to June 30

Tamil Nadu and Tripura: July 17 to July 31

Assam: August 2 to August 16

Manipur: August 17 to August 31

West Bengal: To be decided

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STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE FOR SELF ENUMERATION

You can complete the self-enumeration process online. The self-enumeration portal is available in 16 languages. Go to the self enumeration portal and follow these steps:

Log in using a mobile number

Identify your location using the map tool provided

Fill the details, complete the household information

Once you submit the information online, you will get a unique ID

You will need to share the unique ID with the enumerator when they visit your home

Once the enumerator confirms the data, it will be included in the Census 2027

Census 2027 will be conducted in 36 states and Union Territories, 7,092 sub-districts, 5,128 statutory towns, 4,580 Census towns and around 6,39,902 villages, the government said.