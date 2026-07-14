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Census 2027 SIR guide: How to register, submit details and get your SE ID

Census 2027 SIR guide: How to register, submit details and get your SE ID

Residents must first visit the Census 2027 Self-Enumeration portal and select their State or Union Territory.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 4:08 PM IST
Census 2027 SIR guide: How to register, submit details and get your SE IDThe Census recommends using a laptop or desktop computer for better visibility while marking the location.

Residents can submit their household details online for Census 2027 before Census officials begin visiting homes, with the government opening a Self-Enumeration (SE) portal ahead of the house-to-house survey. The online process takes around 15 to 20 minutes, and households that complete it will receive a unique 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) to share with the Census Enumerator during the field visit.

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The Self-Enumeration portal will remain open for 15 days before the start of Houselisting Operations (HLO) in each State or Union Territory. The exact dates for each region will be displayed on the portal.

How to register

Residents must first visit the Census 2027 Self-Enumeration portal and select their State or Union Territory. After entering the captcha, they need to register their household by providing the name of the Head of Household, a mobile number belonging to any household member and, optionally, an email address.

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The name entered as the Head of Household cannot be changed after registration. A mobile number can be linked to only one household and cannot be used to register another household.

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OTP verification and language

Applicants must select their preferred language before verifying their registered mobile number through a one-time password (OTP). The selected language cannot be changed later.

The Census recommends using a stable mobile network to ensure successful OTP verification.

Mark your house on the map

Residents must provide details including their district, village or town, locality and a nearby landmark. Entering the PIN code is optional.

The portal will then display an interactive map where users need to drag a marker to the exact location of their residence. This helps assign the household to the correct Houselisting Block for verification during the Enumerator's visit.

The Census recommends using a laptop or desktop computer for better visibility while marking the location.

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Fill the questionnaire

After confirming the location, residents must complete the Houselisting and Housing Census questionnaire. The online form is identical to the one used by Enumerators during house visits.

Users can refer to the notes, tooltips and FAQs available on the portal. They must complete the current section before moving to the next, but they can return to earlier sections to edit their responses before final submission.

Details including the Building Number, Census House Number, Use of Census House and Household Number will be recorded separately by the Enumerator during the house visit.

Review and submit

Before submitting the form, residents can review all the information through the preview screen and make corrections if required.

The portal also allows users to save the form as a draft and complete it later before the notified closing date.

Once users click Final Submit, the information is locked and cannot be edited online. Any changes after submission can only be be made by the Enumerator during field verification.

Step-by-step process

  • Access the Census 2027 Self-Enumeration portal.
  • Register your household details.
  • Choose your preferred language and complete OTP verification.
  • Enter your residential address and location details.
  • Mark your house on the digital map.
  • Fill the Houselisting and Housing Census questionnaire.
  • Review your details and save the form as a draft, if needed.
  • Submit the form and generate your 11-digit SE ID.
  • Share your SE ID with the Census Enumerator during the house visit.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 14, 2026 4:08 PM IST
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