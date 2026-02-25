Centre blocks MoodXVIP, 4 other OTT platforms over ‘obscene’ content, cites IT Rules violations

The Central government has blocked five over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms — MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu — for allegedly hosting and distributing content deemed “obscene” in violation of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ordered the action after determining that the platforms were streaming material that breached Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021. The provision prohibits intermediaries from hosting or publishing content that is obscene, pornographic, invasive of privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, or promoting hate or violence.

According to official sources cited by ANI, the decision followed consultations with multiple ministries, including Home Affairs, Women and Child Development, Electronics and Information Technology, and Law and Justice. Industry bodies such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with experts in women and child rights, were also part of the review process.

Officials said intermediaries that fail to comply with due diligence requirements under the IT Rules, 2021, risk losing protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, which grants safe harbour for third-party content. In earlier enforcement actions, the Centre warned that non-compliant platforms could face prosecution or other legal consequences under applicable laws.

The latest crackdown follows a similar move in July 2025, when authorities blocked websites and mobile applications linked to 25 OTT platforms accused of streaming content described as obscene, vulgar or, in some cases, pornographic. That action heightened scrutiny of India’s fast-growing digital streaming sector.

India’s OTT ecosystem has expanded rapidly in recent years, offering diverse regional and niche programming beyond traditional film and television certification systems. While policymakers say regulation is necessary to safeguard viewers, particularly minors, critics have argued that stricter enforcement raises concerns about creative freedom and the boundaries of digital oversight.

The government maintains the objective is compliance with existing law, indicating that further action may follow if platforms fail to adhere to prescribed content standards.