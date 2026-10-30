Centre constitutes National Social Security Boards for gig, platform workers; here's what the mandate is

The boards will be chaired by the Union Minister for Labour and Employment and will include representatives from Central and State Governments, aggregator companies, employers, civil society organisations, workers' unions and associations representing gig and platform workers.

The representation of multiple stakeholders is intended to bring workers' concerns and industry perspectives into policymaking as India's gig economy expands.

What will the National Social Security Boards do?

The boards will have a broad mandate covering the formulation, monitoring and review of social security measures for unorganised, gig and platform workers.

One of their key responsibilities will be to recommend suitable welfare schemes for different categories of workers to the Central Government. They will also advise the government on matters relating to the administration of the Code on Social Security.

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In addition, the boards will monitor social welfare schemes administered by the Centre and review record-keeping functions carried out at the state level. They will also examine expenditure from the relevant funds and accounts to assess the implementation of welfare measures.

The boards may undertake other responsibilities assigned to them by the Central Government. They are required to meet at least three times a year to deliberate on policy matters and review progress.

Why is this significant for gig and platform workers?

Gig and platform workers have traditionally operated outside conventional employer-employee arrangements, often leaving them without access to employment-linked benefits such as health insurance, pension and other forms of social protection.

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The constitution of dedicated boards provides an institutional mechanism to address these gaps and develop welfare measures suited to the nature of platform-based work.

For instance, app-based delivery executives and cab drivers may require social security arrangements that account for flexible working hours, multiple platforms and the absence of a conventional employer.

The boards can recommend schemes that address such requirements, although the actual benefits will depend on the schemes framed and implemented by the government.

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What does the Social Security Code provide?

The Code on Social Security consolidates nine existing social security laws into a single legislative framework. It extends the social security framework to organised, unorganised, gig and platform workers.

Besides expanding the scope of social protection, the Code seeks to improve ease of doing business through digital records, decriminalisation and compounding of certain offences, and a technology-driven inspector-cum-facilitator system.

The constitution of the boards is an institutional step towards translating this framework into welfare measures. Their recommendations and subsequent government action will determine how effectively social security coverage reaches India's growing informal and platform-based workforce.

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