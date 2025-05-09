The Centre has announced an extension of the closure of 24 airports across the country until 15 May amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. This decision follows a notification from the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday, initially setting the closure until May 10. The extension comes in response to increasing hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad, following a foiled drone attack by Pakistan's military. The affected airports are located in key cities such as Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, and Jammu, among others.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The following airports will remain closed until May 15:

Chandigarh

Srinagar

Amritsar

Ludhiana

Bhuntar

Kishengarh

Patiala

Shimla

Kangra-Gaggal

Bathinda

Jaisalmer

Jodhpur

Bikaner

Halwara

Pathankkot

Jammu

Leh

Mundra

Jamnagar

Hirasar

Porbandar

Keshod

Kandla

Bhuj

These steps are precautionary measures amid airspace restrictions and increased security measures due to recent missile and drone activity in Pakistan.

Air India, one of the major carriers affected by these closures, has issued travel advisories to its passengers. The airline confirmed, "Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates." To accommodate affected passengers, Air India has offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.

Advertisement

#TravelAdvisory

Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till… — Air India (@airindia) May 9, 2025

IndiGo's fresh statement

"In accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, please be advised that all flights to and from the following destinations will remain cancelled until 0529 hours on 15th May 2025 due to temporary airport closures: Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh. These precautionary measures have been instituted with your safety and security as our highest priority. We remain fully committed to providing you with unwavering support while navigating this situation together," said IndiGo.

Advertisement

SpiceJet's fresh statement

"Due to the ongoing situation, our flights to and from Leh, Srinagar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Kandla & Amritsar are cancelled till 10th May’25 up to 2359 hrs. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause to our valued passengers and appreciate your understanding," said SpiceJet.

Tensions further escalated on Thursday night when Pakistan launched 300-400 drones, which were intercepted by India's air defence systems. This incident caused alarm among residents in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat due to loud explosions and projectile flashes. Furthermore, Pakistan’s military engaged in heavy artillery shelling across the Line of Control, leading to loss of life and property in border villages. These developments have significantly strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.