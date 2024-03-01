‘Centre is sending funds to Bengal, but the TMC govt…’: PM Modi after TMC alleges delay in transfer of funds

In a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Central Government is transferring funds to Bengal. However, he alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government is creating hurdles in scheme implementation.

Modi’s remark comes after the TMC on Friday expressed concerns about the "delayed release" of MGNREGA dues to the state, reportedly held back by the Centre.

The TMC initiated a social media campaign using the hashtag #AayeHoTohBataKeJao (When you have come, please reply), alluding to the alleged withholding of funds under various schemes by the Centre and other issues.

"Centre is sending funds to Bengal, but the TMC govt is not utilising them and creating blockades. TMC is involved in corruption in all spheres of life - from appointment in govt jobs to cattle smuggling," PM Modi said at the rally.

The purported delay in releasing MGNREGA funds by the Centre has remained a significant topic in West Bengal's political discussions over the past year.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 (MGNREGA) aims to improve the livelihood security of rural households by ensuring a minimum of 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.

During the rally in Arambagh, PM Modi strongly criticised the West Bengal government led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating, "The incidents in Sandeshkhali are a matter of shame; the prime accused was not arrested for nearly two months."

“Entire country reeling with anger after seeing what TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali", PM Modi added at the Arambagh rally.

Prime Minister Modi criticised the opposition INDIA bloc for their silence on the horrors in Sandeshkhali. He highlighted the issue, stating that their failure to address it was a cause for concern.

“Amid achievements, the entire country is watching the situation of Bengal today. The whole country is sad and angry after seeing what TMC, which beats the drum of Maa, Mati, and Manush, has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali..

"What TMC has done to the sisters of Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame," he said at a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district.

PM Modi accused the TMC government of corruption in all aspects, emphasizing that leaders of the INDI alliance prioritize supporting corruption and appeasement politics over standing up for those who have been tortured by the TMC in Sandeshkhali.

