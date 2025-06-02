Centre likely to unveil updated website for Waqf property registration this week: Report

The Centre is reportedly set to launch a new and updated website for the registration of Waqf properties this week. It also plans to hold discussions with states on rules for governing Waqf..

According to a report in The Economic Times, the Centre is also planning to launch a new website for Waqf property registration, which will provide full details of Waqf properties across the country, including information about their Mutawallis, within six months.

Moreover, it is working on framing rules for the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 and plans to consult states, as state-level Waqf boards will be under state government purview and include state government representation.

Following these consultations and the Supreme Court judgement, the Centre may notify rules for Waqf properties and the functioning of Waqf boards, the report stated.

The Parliament passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to modernise the Waqf administration in April this year. However, petitioners filed pleas seeking a stay on the Waqf Act. The Supreme Court heard the pleas and has reserved its judgement. A key issue is the removal of the 'Waqf-by-user' principle, which previously allowed properties used long-term for religious or charitable purposes to be considered Waqf without formal documentation. The Supreme Court, while hearing petitions challenging the Waqf law, acknowledged the presumption of constitutionality of laws passed by Parliament.

Last month, during a hearing, the Centre stated that Waqf, traditionally an Islamic concept, is primarily a form of charity and not an essential part of Islam. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "Waqf is an Islamic concept. But it is not an essential part of Islam. Waqf is nothing but just charity in Islam. Judgments show that charity is part of every religion and can happen for Christianity also. Hindus have a system of daan. Sikhs also have it."