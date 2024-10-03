Centre may announce 2 major agri schemes with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore ahead of assembly elections

The Centre is likely to approve two major agricultural schemes with an estimated outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore in order to enhance farmers’ income, according to reports.

The two schemes -- PM Krishi Vikas and Agriculture Development Scheme -- both could be cleared by the Cabinet in the special meeting, which is scheduled at 08:00 pm today.

Farmers may also get up to 50 percent subsidy on seeds for pulses, as per reports. It was not immediately clear for how many years the allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore would be spread over.

During the July Budget, the Centre had reached out to the farmers with a commitment to boost agri productivity on priority and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had increased allocation to agriculture and allied activities to Rs 1.52 lakh crore in Budget 2024-25 as against Rs 1.40 lakh crore in 2023-24.

The 2024-25 (April-March) Union Budget had set aside Rs 7,550 crore for the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The scheme, launched in 2007 with a focus on developing agriculture and allied sectors by boosting pre- and post-harvest infrastructure, is likely to be renamed PM Krishi Vikas Yojana at the meeting.

The second scheme, Rashtriya Krishi Samvardhan Yojana, will aim to incentivise cultivation of pulses and oilseeds through subsidies. This scheme may be along the lines of the Himachal Pradesh government's Mukhyamantri Krishi Samvardhan Yojana, which provides farmers subsidised high-yielding and hybrid seeds.

In her Budget speech on July 23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the government was formulating a strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses. “For achieving self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, we will strengthen their production, storage, and marketing,” she had said.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Union government employees and pensioners will likely get a Diwali gift as the Cabinet is expected to announce a hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) during its special meeting today evening. Last year, the government announced the DA hike in the first week of October.