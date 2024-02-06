Centre to bring 'White Paper' on UPA govt's economic mismanagement: Report

The Centre will bring a 'White Paper' on the economic mismanagement of the UPA government, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The session of Parliament has also been extended for one day for this very reason, it said. The White Paper will elaborate on India's economic misery and its negative impacts on the economy during the Congress-led UPA government, which governed the country from 2004 to 2014. The paper will also talk about the impact of positive steps that can could have been taken at that time, the agency reported citing sources.

Earlier on February 1, during the Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the central government would soon release a 'White Paper' comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014. She said the crisis of those years has been overcome, and the economy has been put firmly on a high sustainable growth path with all-round development.

"It is now appropriate to look at where we were then till 2014 and where we are now, only for the purpose of drawing lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The Government will lay a White Paper on table of the House," she said.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that a white paper in 2014 would have scared investors. "A new government was formed in 2014 and a white paper would have sent out a message of negativity about India which anyway then suffered from a poor image. It would have adversely affected the FDI and foreign investors would be wary of India," he said.

