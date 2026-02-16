Centre to launch ‘Create in India’ mission to boost AI & emerging sector talent: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Centre will soon roll out a ‘Create in India’ mission to build a robust talent pipeline and generate jobs across emerging technology sectors, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, the minister said the initiative will align with the country’s Semiconductor Mission and is aimed at preparing a skilled workforce to meet industry requirements over the next 25 years.

Advertisement

“The talent pipeline which is getting created in India is creating high. Natural growth is happening and we are promoting this,” Vaishnaw said, noting that many developed nations now view artificial intelligence adoption as a key benchmark of progress.

Referring to announcements in Union Budget 2026, he said the Government of India plans to establish content creator labs in 1,500 schools and expand computer and semiconductor laboratories across engineering institutions. According to the minister, India already has some of the world’s best students in nearly 350 universities engaged in semiconductor studies, and a similar scale is envisioned for AI talent.

Describing India’s technological transition as inevitable, Vaishnaw said adapting to new technologies is “like a fish taking to water.”

AI should reinforce creativity & trust

The minister emphasised that AI must complement, not replace, human creativity, calling for a strong copyright and intellectual property framework to ensure creators are protected.

Advertisement

“AI will not replace creativity; it will coexist with it,” he said, adding that systems must respect and reward the value generated by human work.

Vaishnaw also warned about the growing risks of misinformation, disinformation and deepfakes, describing them as threats to societal trust. India is currently in discussions with ministers from more than 30 countries to develop technical and legal safeguards, including potential regulations mandating watermarking and labelling of AI-generated content.

“Innovation without trust is a liability,” he said, stressing that protecting authenticity is “non-negotiable.”

Cultural sensitivity for global OTT platforms

Addressing concerns around global streaming services, Vaishnaw said digital platforms must remain sensitive to local cultural contexts despite operating across borders.

“In the digital world, there are no physical boundaries. So global platforms must ensure the cultural context is based on the country it’s being watched in,” he noted.

Advertisement

The minister spoke during a session titled Rewarding Our Creative Future in the Age of AI alongside Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association, highlighting opportunities for deeper global cooperation in AI adoption across creative and industrial sectors.