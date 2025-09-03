The Union Home Ministry has announced that members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians - who entered India on or before December 31, 2024, will be permitted to stay in the country even without valid passports or other travel documents.

Advertisement

The order, issued under the newly implemented Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, comes as a major relief to thousands of migrants, particularly Hindus from Pakistan, who crossed over after 2014 and feared deportation.

According to the directive, "A person belonging to a minority community in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians - who were compelled to seek shelter in India due to religious persecution or fear of religious persecution and entered the country on or before December 31, 2024 without valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, or with valid documents, including a passport or other travel documents, and the validity of such documents have expired" will be exempted from the requirement of holding valid passports and visas.

Advertisement

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which came into effect last year, had already paved the way for granting Indian citizenship to members of these communities who arrived on or before December 31, 2014. The latest exemption now extends protection to those who arrived later, up until 2024, ensuring they will not be penalised for lacking or holding expired documents.

The move underscores the government’s intention to provide security and legal shelter to minorities facing persecution in the three neighbouring countries.

(With inputs from PTI)