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'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma, who built seven café outlets, dies at 30

'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma, who built seven café outlets, dies at 30

Rohit Sharma began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17. He launched the 'Chaiwalaz' startup in Jaipur

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 2, 2026 1:31 PM IST
'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma, who built seven café outlets, dies at 30'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma dies by suicide in Dausa

'Chaiwalaz' founder Rohit Sharma allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Rajasthan's Dausa, news agency PTI reported on Sunday, citing police. He was 30.

According to officials at Kotwali police station, Sharma, a resident of Saket Colony, was found hanging at his home on Saturday afternoon. Family members broke open the door, brought him down and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Sharma began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 17 while pursuing nursing studies, launching the 'Chaiwalaz' startup in Jaipur.

He opened his first tea café at Shipra Path in Jaipur's Mansarovar area before expanding the business with another outlet in the city. Over the years, the venture grew to seven 'Chaiwalaz' outlets across different cities.

According to the report, Sharma shut down all seven 'Chaiwalaz' outlets around six months ago and turned towards spirituality. He was seen visiting several religious places during that period.

Apart from running the business, Sharma was also associated with social service activities in Dausa.

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Sharma is survived by his wife, who teaches at a private school, and their seven-year-old son. His father, Hitendra Mohan Sharma, runs a medical store in Dausa.

The police said further investigation is underway.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 2, 2026 1:31 PM IST
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