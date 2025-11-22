If Bollywood made dancing atop a moving train iconic with Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in Chaiya Chaiya, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is now giving people a chance to create their own trackside memories — this time inside the sleek, modern Namo Bharat trains.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the NCRTC on Saturday announced that Namo Bharat trains and stations across the Delhi-Meerut corridor can now be booked for personal milestone events, including birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots and other private occasions.

Mock-up coach up for booking

According to the new policy, individuals, event planners, photographers and media companies can book both static and running Namo Bharat coaches. A mock-up coach at the Duhai Depot is also available for static shoots.

Bookings begin at ₹5,000 per hour, with an additional 30 minutes each allotted for setup and pack-up of decorations or equipment.

The NCRTC said the internationally designed coaches offer a “distinctive, visually appealing setting” for intimate gatherings and photoshoots — far from the usual banquet halls and outdoor venues.

Decorate, but within limits

Simple decorations will be allowed, subject to guidelines, and all events must take place between 6 am and 11 pm. NCRTC staff and security personnel will be present throughout to ensure safety and prevent any disruption to regular operations.

The corporation emphasised that the events will be organised in a way that does not inconvenience commuters or interfere with the operational schedule of the rapid transit system.

Unconventional space for special moments

With stations located at Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Meerut South and other key points, the initiative is expected to attract residents looking for unique spaces to celebrate personal milestones.

Officials said the move not only offers a novel experience but also creates additional revenue opportunities for the transit system, reflecting global trends where rail infrastructure doubles as a venue for creative and commercial use.

Film shoots also permitted

The NCRTC has also formulated a detailed premises hiring policy for documentaries, film shoots, advertisements and other visual projects. These can be booked for short durations at competitive rates.

With this step, Namo Bharat is positioning itself not merely as a high-speed transit corridor but also as an unconventional canvas for celebrations and storytelling — bringing a slice of cinematic nostalgia to real-life moments.