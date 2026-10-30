Chamoli helicopter crash: Pilot, 5 passengers killed en route from Badrinath to Dehradun

READ THIS: Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underway

The passengers were identified as Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and H S Natraja, all residents of Bengaluru. The pilot was identified as Captain Himanshu.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar confirmed that the bodies had been found but had not yet been recovered. The helicopter reportedly crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, close to Marwari Bridge, at around 2.20 pm.

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Uttarakhand: A civil helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation crashed in the Hathi Parvat area of Chamoli district on Friday while flying from Shri Badrinath Dham to the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. Six people were on board, including five passengers and a pilot. All of them died in the craash. A team from the Army's Signal Center spotted smoke rising from the helicopter and saw it descending rapidly in the region. — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2026

Rescue teams deployed to crash site

Following the crash, teams from the Chamoli district administration, Uttarakhand Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were dispatched to the site to conduct rescue and recovery operations.

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Visuals shared by ANI showed the wreckage of the helicopter lying on a steep, wooded hillside, with parts of the aircraft scattered among trees and dense vegetation. The difficult terrain is likely to pose challenges for teams attempting to recover the bodies and secure the crash site.

Authorities are coordinating efforts to carry out the recovery operation. The cause of the crash has not yet been officially established.