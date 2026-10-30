Chamoli helicopter crash: Pilot, 5 passengers killed en route from Badrinath to Dehradun

READ THIS: Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underway
The passengers were identified as Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and H S Natraja, all residents of Bengaluru. The pilot was identified as Captain Himanshu.
Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar confirmed that the bodies had been found but had not yet been recovered. The helicopter reportedly crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, close to Marwari Bridge, at around 2.20 pm.
Rescue teams deployed to crash site
Following the crash, teams from the Chamoli district administration, Uttarakhand Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were dispatched to the site to conduct rescue and recovery operations.
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Visuals shared by ANI showed the wreckage of the helicopter lying on a steep, wooded hillside, with parts of the aircraft scattered among trees and dense vegetation. The difficult terrain is likely to pose challenges for teams attempting to recover the bodies and secure the crash site.
Authorities are coordinating efforts to carry out the recovery operation. The cause of the crash has not yet been officially established.