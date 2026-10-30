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Chamoli helicopter crash: Pilot, 5 passengers killed en route from Badrinath to Dehradun

Chamoli helicopter crash: Pilot, 5 passengers killed en route from Badrinath to Dehradun

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar confirmed that the bodies had been found but had not yet been recovered

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 6:16 PM IST
Chamoli helicopter crash: Pilot, 5 passengers killed en route from Badrinath to DehradunVisuals from the crash site showed the helicopter completely wrecked, with only its tail section remaining relatively intact.

All six people aboard a helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. died after the aircraft crashed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun, officials said. The bodies of all six occupants, including the pilot and five passengers, have been located at the crash site.

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According to news agency ANI, the civil helicopter crashed in the Hathi Parvat area of Chamoli district while travelling from Shri Badrinath Dham to the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun. The aircraft reportedly went missing during the journey before authorities confirmed the deaths of everyone on board.

READ THIS: Badrinath-bound chopper with 6 aboard crashes in Joshimath; CM Dhami says joint rescue op underway

The passengers were identified as Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K and H S Natraja, all residents of Bengaluru. The pilot was identified as Captain Himanshu.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar confirmed that the bodies had been found but had not yet been recovered. The helicopter reportedly crashed into a hillside near the JP Power House, close to Marwari Bridge, at around 2.20 pm.

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Rescue teams deployed to crash site

Following the crash, teams from the Chamoli district administration, Uttarakhand Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were dispatched to the site to conduct rescue and recovery operations.

ALSO READ: Helicopter crash claim stayed pending for 4 years: Chhattisgarh blacklists Oriental Insurance

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Visuals shared by ANI showed the wreckage of the helicopter lying on a steep, wooded hillside, with parts of the aircraft scattered among trees and dense vegetation. The difficult terrain is likely to pose challenges for teams attempting to recover the bodies and secure the crash site.

Authorities are coordinating efforts to carry out the recovery operation. The cause of the crash has not yet been officially established.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 6:16 PM IST
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