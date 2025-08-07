'China buys more Russian oil': Ex-US ambassador to Russia questions Trump's tariffs on India

Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, has raised a key question over the Trump administration's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods: Why is India being singled out for its Russian oil imports when China, the larger buyer, faces no such penalty?

McFaul, who served as the US ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, tweeted, "Why Trump is imposing a 25% tariff on Indian goods because India imports Russian oil but NOT doing the same to Chinese goods even though China imports more Russian oil demands an explanation. Can someone ask somebody in the Trump administration for an explanation?"

His comments come amidst escalating tensions between the US and India, following President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on Indian goods over India's continued purchase of Russian oil. India, which imports 38% of Russia’s crude exports, is facing the harshest tariff penalties from the US, even though China, which buys nearly half of Russia's crude, has not been similarly targeted.

McFaul's question exposes a critical gap in US policy, as countries like China, Turkey, and many others continue to purchase Russian oil without facing the same level of scrutiny or punitive measures.

In response to McFaul's remarks, a prominent podcaster weighed in, suggesting that Trump's tariff decisions may not be driven by oil purchases alone. "Oil purchases from Russia have probably nothing to do with his decision. My surmise is that he's feeling the sting of TACO with regard to China, aware as he now is that China 'has the cards' with rare earth elements, and wants a big, visible, punitive tariff win. He's the bully who got a bloody nose trying to pick on one kid, then turned on another, more vulnerable kid so he could claim a win."

As the tariff dispute intensifies, India has denounced the US move, calling it "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable." The Ministry of External Affairs pointed out that India’s Russian oil imports are driven by market dynamics and are crucial for ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion citizens.

India has vowed to protect its national interests, making it clear that the US decision has put additional strain on the bilateral relationship.

Peter Schiff, Chief Economist & Global Strategist at Europac, also weighed in, warning that Trump's tariff actions could have serious repercussions for both US consumers and the global economy. The economist predicted that the 50% tariffs would expose the fragility of the US economy, saying, "A dollar crash will impoverish Americans but enrich foreign consumers, particularly the BRICs. The death of the U.S. consumer means the birth of the emerging market consumer."

India, already under significant pressure from these tariffs, now faces increased competition in the US market from countries like Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Malaysia, which will be subject to lower tariffs on their exports.



