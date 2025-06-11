China concerns? Asim Munir invited to US Army Day celebrations on June 14: Report

Pakistan's army chief General Asim Munir is set to visit Washington DC for the US Army Day celebrations on June 14, according to top intelligence sources cited by CNN-News18. Munir, who is expected to arrive on June 12, will join other global military leaders to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

The report, citing sources in the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, said the visit is being closely watched amid the shifting dynamics of global power competition. Officials familiar with the matter said the US is likely to press Pakistan to act against terrorist groups operating against Afghanistan and India during this visit.

While the invitation is officially part of the commemorative event, officials suggested it reflects broader strategic calculations, particularly Washington's ongoing efforts to counterbalance China’s growing global influence. Pakistan's deep alignment with China through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has raised American concerns about Islamabad's geopolitical leanings.

According to the report, the officials said that given the current geopolitical climate, the US was unlikely to view Pakistan as a credible or neutral mediator. Despite that, they added, Pakistan is expected to use the occasion to seek clarity on the US position regarding Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose fighters are said to be operating from Afghan territory.

At the same time, Islamabad is aware of the mounting economic risks associated with its reliance on Chinese investments. Keen to diversify, Pakistan has been actively looking to attract investment from the West and other global players. The country is rich in lithium, copper, gold, and rare earth minerals, but remains cautious about any economic over-dependence that could mirror "colonisation" concerns stemming from China's model, the report said.

The visit also comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam. Speaking to Politico during his recent Europe visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar issued a blunt warning: "We are not going to live with it. So our message to them is that if you continue to do the kind of barbaric acts which they did in April, then there is going to be retribution, and that retribution will be against the terrorist organisations and the terrorist leadership."

"We don’t care where they are. If they are deep in Pakistan, we will go deep into Pakistan,” he added. Jaishankar also accused Pakistan of continuing to train and unleash "thousands" of terrorists against India. "It (Pakistan) is a country very steeped in its use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. That is the whole issue," he said. On whether the threat of conflict remains, Jaishankar said, "If you call the commitment to terrorism a source of tension, absolutely, it is."

