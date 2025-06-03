‘China contributes 35% but India 65% of total flow’: Himanta Biswa dismantles Pakistan’s ‘scare narrative’ over Brahmaputra

As Pakistan feeds into fear-mongering about China flexing its upstream power to control the flow of the mighty Brahmaputra River, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hands out some facts. Sarma dismantled Pakistan’s ‘scare narrative’ in the backdrop of the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty. India had suspended the water agreement and is expected to frame a new one on its own terms.

Sarma said the myth that all hell will break loose if China stops Brahmaputra water needs to be dispelled. He said Brahmaputra grows in India and does not shrink here.

China contributes only ~30-35 per cent of the river’s total flow, but the rest of ~60-65 per cent is generated in India. China’s contribution comes from glacial melt and Tibetan rainfall, while India’s comes from torrential monsoon rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, along with major tributaries like Subansiri, Lohit, Kameng, Manas, Dhansiri, Jia-Bharali, and Kopili. Moreover, inflows from the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia Hills via Krishnai, Digaru, and Kulsi rivers contribute to it.

At the Indo-China border, Brahmaputra’s flow is ~2,000–3,000 m³/s, while it expands to 15,000–20,000 m³/s during monsoons in Assam plains like Guwahati.

What If China Stops Brahmaputra Water to India?

A Response to Pakistan’s New Scare Narrative



After India decisively moved away from the outdated Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan is now spinning another manufactured threat:

“The truth that Pakistan should know – Even if China were to reduce water flow (unlikely as China has never threatened or indicated in any official forum), it may actually help India mitigate the annual floods in Assam, which displace lakhs and destroy livelihoods every year,” said Sarma.

His tweet comes as floods continue to ravage Assam, affecting 5.35 lakh people in over 20 districts. The India Meteorological Department has only predicted more rain in several parts of the country. Brahmaputra, Barak and Kopili rivers were flowing above danger levels at multiple locations. Other rivers including Subansiri, Burhidihing, Dhansiri, Rukni, Dhaleswari, Katakhal and Kushiyara were also above the red mark.

Sarma said Pakistan has exploited 74 years of preferential water access under the Indus Water Treaty and “now panics as India rightfully reclaims its sovereign rights”. “Let’s remind them: Brahmaputra is not controlled by a single source — it is powered by our geography, our monsoon, and our civilisational resilience,” said the CM.

Last week, senior Chinese policy advisor Victor Zhikai Gao, speaking about China’s upstream leverage, warned India. “Don’t do onto others what you don’t want done to you,” he said. Unlike the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, India has no binding agreement with China over the Brahmaputra.