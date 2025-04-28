‘China understands Pakistan’s concerns’: Beijing calls for ‘swift, fair investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack

China calling itself Pakistan’s “all-weather strategic cooperative partner” has called for a “swift and fair investigation” into the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly holidayers. India has linked the terror attacks with Pakistan, after The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Dar informed Wang of the latest tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the terror attack.

According to Xinhua news agency, Wang said China was closely following the developments and that combating terrorism was a shared responsibility of the entire world. Wang reaffirmed Beijing’s support for Islamabad counterterrorism efforts.

"As an ironclad friend and an all-weather strategic cooperative partner, China fully understands Pakistan's legitimate security concerns and supports Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests. China advocates for a swift and fair investigation and believes that conflict does not serve the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan, nor does it benefit regional peace and stability," Wang noted, as reported by the news agency. He urged both sides to remain restrained and work together to de-escalate the situation.

Initially China had “strongly condemned” the brutal attack. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun had said: "We strongly condemn the attack. China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism. We mourn for the lives lost and express sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.”

Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, had also condemned the attack and expressed support for the bereaved families.

However, even as China called for a fair and swift investigation, it is unlikely to directly involve itself in the matters of India and Pakistan, according to former Eastern Command chief Lt Gen (retd) Rana Pratap Kalita. He highlighted the extensive consultations and deliberations that went on to improve India-China relations after Galwan clashes and the process of normalisation that is underway between the two nations.

(With Reuters inputs)